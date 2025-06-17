Kaia Gerber was out and about in her Repetto ballet shoes in New York City, further cementing the classic French brand’s buzzy status among style stars du jour. While attending the Gonzo Girl premiere during Tribeca Film Festival to support her best friend and fellow supermodel/actor multi-hyphenate Camila Morrone, Gerber made a convincing case that nothing screams summer more than tanned legs, a nonchalant Parisian-style dress, and a pretty pump.

Elevating the quintessential warm city evening outfit, Gerber opted for the Camille ballerina in a cream-hued nappa calfskin leather. An update on the historic house’s original Cendrillon shoe, the addition of a 3cm block heel brings the ’Swan’ beige almond-toe ballerina firmly into dinner-and-a-movie dressing territory.

The Palm Royale star isn’t the only tastemaker of her ilk to fall for the charms of Maison Repetto lately. The company has been pioneering best in class ballet shoes since 1947. When Brigitte Bardot — a classically trained ballerina — was catapulted to international fame in 1956, so too were the street-ready custom-made Cendrillon (“Cinderella”) flats that she always wore in her inimitably chic way.

Getty Images

These days, the flat in various shades and fabrics like suede and leather has made its way into the closets of Laura Harrier, Kate and Lila Moss, Ariana Grande, Angelina Jolie, Anne Hathaway, Candice Swanepoel, and Lily Rose Depp, to name just a few.

Meanwhile both Elsa Hosk and Alexa Chung adore the lace-up Sophia and Katie Holmes has snapped up the Zizi oxfords in both black and white. Seeing as Gerber’s new go-to, the Camille, comes in some 30 different colors, all bases are covered. And in case you were wondering, yes, Repetto is also hot on the still-trending mesh flat bandwagon too.

While making the case for donning a pair of luxe ballerinas for PM, the 23-year-old simultaneously co-signed the polka dot dress trend. Her halterneck red dress by the popular silk brand Lilysilk was the perfect accompaniment to the ultra feminine shoe. A black leather east-west shaped bag (perhaps carrying her latest Library Science book club pick) and dainty hoop earrings sealed the deal.

Thanks to Gerber, the blueprint for your next effortless summer date night look just presented itself.