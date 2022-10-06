It seems that Sex and The City’s Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, will soon wear her boldest accessories yet (a milestone, it seems, given that this is the same fictional figure who casually toted a purple sequin bag for decades and wore giant bird feathers on her head!). In a series of BTS photos from Season 2 of the reboot series And Just Like That... Parker was seen in a slew of eccentric accessories, including JW Anderson’s Pigeon Clutch and a Fendi tiny anklet bag (this is just what it sounds like: a belt bag, but for your ankle).

Some of the photos came from paparazzi, who snapped Parker alongside co-star Kristin Davis, who plays the role of Charlotte York Goldenblatt. In them, Parker was shown in a roomy, blue-gray flight suit from Coverted Closet. In addition to the aforementioned pieces, she wore gray socks under caged high heels by Dior, which you may recognize from the first film. Her glam was casual, as she wore her hair down and parted in the middle. Davis, on the other hand, looked prim and polished in a black pencil skirt and semi-sheer blouse with a Peter Pan collar and lavallière.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker, too, shared a photo of her look to her Instagram grid. It was a close-up, from the knees down, but offered enough of a view to make fans giddy. Her 3D-printed pigeon bag, for one, is fully functional and at the same time a cheeky way to honor these particular denizens. Over her knee-high socks, she showed the anklet bag, a purse so small it could fit a tiny lipgloss and a few sticks of gum.

The assortment might seem like an impractical one, it’s also very on-brand for the sartorial risk-taker — and a potential point of inspiration for fellow fashion lovers. Those who dare to recreate her look might be disappointed to know that, in addition to her aughts-era Dior shoes, SJP’s tiny bag by Fendi isn’t available for purchase at this time. However, you can still shop TZR’s edit of similar finds and even pre-order her quirky clutch, ahead.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.