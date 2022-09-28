Sarah Jessica Parker has a very unique perspective on fashion, which has cemented her as a style icon. Take her Saint Laurent polka dot dress at the 11th Screen Actors Guild Awards or all her glamorous, sometimes unexpected, outfits at the Met Gala, for example. Then, much to the delight of fans, there was her Carrie Bradshaw-inspired tutu dress moment at the And Just Like That... premiere. This week, Parker continued to surprise her style admirers with next-level outfits while attending the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere. Parker’s outfit was eclectic but so on trend. (The star will reprise her role as Sarah Sanderson, one of Salem’s three witch sisters, in this sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic.)

On Sept. 27, Parker arrived to New York City’s AMC Lincoln Square Theater in a fresh-off-the-runway ensemble from Armani Privé. The look was comprised of a pink, purple, and green jacquard coat with dazzling beading and a pair of cropped, soft pink balloon pants with cuffed hems. Watchful fans were quick to point out that the Armani Privé outfit appeared visibly inspired by Asian art and textiles (a theme that has played through Armani’s work for years.) “Looks like South Asian salwar kameez,” one Instagram user pointed out in the IG comments section. Parker then completed her look with a pair of satin, hot pink Fawn pumps from her very own footwear brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, and a shimmering navy blue clutch.

Parker’s couture ensemble came from the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 range dubbed “Petillant,” which translates from French to English as “sparkling.” The look debuted during Haute Couture Week in July 2022. On the runway though, the same floral tunic was styled with a pair of shimmery purple pants without any cuffs or pleats. The Sex and the City star, who was likely advised by her trusty stylist Erin Walsh opted for different bottoms, which also appeared as part of several looks at the same runway show.

Parker’s exact red carpet look is not available to shop, at least for the time being. For those who want to recreate the outfit ASAP though, try the similar pairings ahead.

