On Dec. 8, the night before the official release of And Just Like That..., the entire Sex and the City squad gathered at New York City’s Museum of Modern Art for the long-awaited premiere screening. The black carpet was filled with noteworthy ensembles from the show’s old and new cast members. Of all the imitable outfits though, Sarah Jessica Parker’s dress at the And Just Like That... premiere was that night’s fashion highlight. Her strapless look with a sheer cape was custom-made for the actor by Oscar de la Renta’s designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. The dress featured a voluminous, frilly skirt that served as a clever nod to Carrie Bradshaw’s famous pink tutu dress.

The ODLR creation had blush-pink tulle peeking out from underneath the gray skirt, which was embroidered with shimmery florals. The strapless piece hit just below SJP’s knees while her lightweight cape added overall drama to her black carpet ensemble. Meanwhile, her co-star Cynthia Nixon aka Miranda Hobbes opted for a bright, tangerine-colored maxi dress from Christopher John Rogers. As for the final member in the friend group, Kristin Davis (who plays Charlotte York) wore a navy Jason Wu gown with ruffle detailing.

Ahead, see who attended the And Just Like That... premiere in New York City and check out what they wore, too.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Parker leaned into her character’s style persona with a custom tulle dress from Oscar de la Renta. She carried an Erdem bag and thew on sparkling baubles from Fred Leighton, Larkspur and Hawk, as well as vintage pieces.

Cynthia Nixon

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Nixon wowed her fans with a head-to-toe orange look from Christopher John Rogers’ Resort 2022 collection. Her statement jewels were from Boucheron.

Kristin Davis

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Davis’ elegant navy blue, floor-length gown was custom-made by Jason Wu. She teamed it with a Tyler Ellis clutch and jewelry from Fred Leighton.

Cathy Ang

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ang (aka Lily, Charlotte’s adopted daughter) wore a smart houndstooth coat dress from Alessandra Rich. She accessorized with a chic headband from LELET NY, SENIA jewels, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Nicole Ari Parker

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Parker, who plays documentarian Lisa Todd Wexley and is Carrie’s new BFF in the reboot, wore a metallic cutout dress from CD Greene. She completed her look with matching gold rings, earrings, and a bangle from Cartier.

Bridget Moynahan

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Moynahan, who plays Mr. Big’s second wife, wore a black, pearl-embellished jumpsuit from Rachel Zoe.

Sara Ramirez

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

The actor, who plays the show’s first non-binary character, a podcaster named Che Diaz, wore a silky all-black set.

Alexa Swinton

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swinton, who plays Charlotte’s youngest daughter Rose Goldenblatt, showed up in metallic miniskirt co-ords from Christian Siriano. She contrasted the dark-hued set with a pair of sky blue Mary Jane heels from Christian Louboutin.

Karen Pittman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pittman, who plays Dr. Nya Wallace in the reboot, wore a boho-style dress from Altuzarra’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Cree Cicchino

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cicchino, who will play Brady Hobbes’ girlfriend Luisa Torres, wore a black, off-the-shoulder dress from Mark Gong. She completed the look with glamorous jewels from Melinda Maria.

Sarita Choudhury

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Choudhury, who plays Seema Patel (a single, self-made Manhattan real estate broker) in the reboot, wore an elegant white pantsuit set.