Tulle skirts, hot pink coats, sparkly bags — you can always count on Sarah Jessica Parker to grace the streets of New York City in an over-the-top playful look. But every once in a while, the bona fide style icon will throw you a sartorial curveball to remind you she isn’t always in maximalist mode. Such was the case on June 8, when Parker wore a black and white dress that was very chic and minimal.

On June 8, the And Just Like That... actor visited the Sex and the City 25th Anniversary Exhibition in the Big Apple. For the memorable occasion, Parker abandoned her signature colorful, whimsical looks in favor of a polished, two-toned piece from Gabriela Hearst’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The eco-conscious washed silk Lani Dress features voluminous puff sleeves and a corseted bodice. She nixed a necklace and instead accessorized with the brand’s metallic striped Nina Bag, also from the summer 2023 lineup. And when the A-lister totes around a new carryall, you know the style crowd will want to get their hands on it. After all, she has a track record for putting bags on the map (see: the Fendi’s beloved Baguette style). Finally, Parker opted for elevated Mary-Jane pumps, which happen to be an SJP signature footwear silhouette.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Parker kept the black-and-white streak going later in the day. This time, the star was en route to a private celebration for the hit series’ anniversary with her co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in tow, of course. For the special outing, Parker went with a polka dot midi dress from Jenny Packham, which boasted an A-line silhouette and romantic bows. In true Parker fashion, she coordinated her pumps with her gown by opting for the same timeless motif.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you love the actor’s Gabriela Hearst dress, get excited because the look is still in stock — and even better, it’s on sale. Don’t forget to style the outfit with Parker’s favorite accessories, too.