Sarah Jessica Parker has always ruled the red carpet, sporting sophisticated and gorgeous looks from luxury designers that would make Carrie Bradshaw proud (and maybe a little bit envious). Whether it’s the custom tulle Oscar de la Renta dress Parker recently wore to the And Just Like That... premiere or the DKNY naked dress she wore to the 1997 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards, she is an expert at making a grand entrance — especially when it comes to the first Monday in May. In a recent video for Vogue, Parker reminisced on her Met Gala outfits from past years and gave viewers an inside look at what it took to bring these garments to life.

From Alexander McQueen to Halston to Valentino, her designer lineup is filled with classic garments that embody the theme of each year’s event. Ahead, you’ll see just how SJP’s style has evolved since her Met Gala debut — spoiler alert: it was in 1995 and she wore a thrifted dress and did her own hair and makeup. Read on for 10 of her most iconic outfits from past Met Galas and what she thinks about them now.

1995

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

At her Met Gala debut, Parker wore a thrifted dress, which she calls “a little bit mysterious” in the Vogue video.

2006

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For “Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion,” Parker sported a plaid and tulle gown designed by Alexander McQueen, who she deeply admired.

2010

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Parker radiated at the 2010 Met Gala, which was themed “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity,” in a pale pink gown by Halston. She accessorized the look with a dainty head piece and mixed metal jewelry.

2011

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In honor of the theme “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,” SJP wore a beaded gown by Alexander McQueen, of course. The dress “wasn’t something she’d normally wear” she said in the video, because of its high-neck design.

2012

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Parker still loves the floral printed taffeta Valentino gown she wore to the 2012 Met Gala. To complete the look, she styled the dress with a pair of matching pumps.

2013

picture alliance/Getty Images

“I should not pick favorites,” Parker gushed while looking back at this dress by Giles Deacon. The outfit was topped off with an extravagant gold headpiece created by Phillip Treacy.

2014

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the 2014 Met Gala themed “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” Parker made a grand entrance in this Oscar de la Renta gown. The final touch? A scarlet red signature from the designer himself on the train.

2015

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Parker designed this silk black gown herself for the “China: Through the Looking Glass” gala. The bold headpiece created by Phillip Treacy was the star of this extravagant look.

2016

Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images

In true SJP fashion, Parker went off the beaten track by styling cropped pants with a Monse trench coat for the 2016 Met Gala, which was themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

2018

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2018, Parker went royal for “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in this lavish Dolce & Gabbana gold gown and matching headpiece.