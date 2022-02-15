(TV)

The Best ‘And Just Like That’ Fashion Throwbacks From ‘Sex And The City’

Diehard fans, this is for you.

By Angela Melero
Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
and just like fashion

The Milk Maid Frock

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max
This Season 1 Heidi-esque corseted number, worn while picnicking with the ladies, made a brief appearance in And Just Like That as Carrie went through her personal fashion archives. HBO

Tap