For those who grew up watching Modern Family, it’s easy to think of the beloved, tight-knit cast as an extension of your own family. Turns out, the actual cast feels the same way — and turned out en masse to support former co-star and lifelong friend Sarah Hyland at her wedding. Hyland has always been the sort of star with a distinct sense of self and style, and her immaculate taste yielded an unforgettable ceremony with plenty of Pinterest-worthy touches. Sarah Hyland’s bridal makeup alone, so ethereal and glowy, is enough to land her on more than a few best-wedding lists — and that’s just one part of her angelic look. A stylish blend of traditional, romantic, and contemporary moments, Hyland’s wedding was nothing short of a modern fairytale.

One thing for sure, Hyland definitely had time to plan even the tiniest wedding details. Though she’s been engaged to Bachelor star Wells Adams since back in 2019 — with a massive oval-cut diamond and a white-sand beach proposal of course — the couple’s had to take things slow amid the uncertainty of the past few years. Hyland even joked about it on her Instagram, calling her cathedral-length dress train “as long as our engagement.”

The ceremony and reception were filled with the sweet, personal customizations you’d expect from Hyland. Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated, whimsical chandeliers and lanterns perched in the trees above their heads, and a vintage convertible waited outside the winery to whisk them away after the final dance. But as beautiful as the flower-stuffed outdoor venue looked, it can’t compare with Hyland’s bridal look. Celebrity makeup artist Denika Bedrossian worked with Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics to create a timeless, fairylike glow that emphasized Hyland’s large eyes and sculpted features. “Sarah’s glam was effortless, romantic, and delicate for her wedding day,” Bedrossian explains in a press release. “We wanted to use all rose and pink tones to enhance her beautiful features and create a timeless glam.”

To prepare Hyland’s skin for a very long day of dancing, high-def photos, celebratory hugs, and happy tears, Bedrossian used the full Charlotte Tilbury skin care range before evening out her tone and concealing with the Beautiful Skin Foundation and as-yet-unreleased Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer. So much of Hyland’s bridal look is centered around her candlelit glow, which Bedrossian created with the ever-viral Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight and Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light. In the photos, it looks like Bedrossian concentrated the shimmer on the high points of Hyland’s face, including her nose tip, to catch the light and look even more chiseled.

To complement the dreamy makeup and gossamer-light gown, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman — he regularly works with stars like Leslie Mann and Kaia Gerber — used a team of Aveda products to softly curl and sweep back Hyland’s hair into a delicate bun. It’s classic bridal in the best way, but Hyland manages to make it look both original and so fresh. With the wedding finally behind them, the couple can concentrate on their honeymoon and doing that they do best: sharing the cutest loved-up photos from the most exotic locales. Don’t you just love love?