Planning a wedding can be stressful. You have to decide on the date, venue, catering, and dress (and a host of other things!). One thing that should be a fun aspect, however, is your manicure. When you think of wedding manicures, classic shades like pale pink (think: Essie’s Ballet Slippers), beige, and sheer pink normally come to mind. But with so many nail trends, shapes, and polishes, it’s hard to decipher what wedding manicure looks best on brides.

To help you out, TZR spoke to celebrity manicurists to see what the vibe is for brides this summer and discovered clean and modern nail designs will still reign strong this summer. “Similar to seasons passed, the beautiful brides this summer prefer the classic French tip or pink and white ombré nails,” says Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator. “You’ll see a lot of light pinks with the option of a light dusting of fine glitter, but nothing too busy or flashy.”

But with so many weddings postponed in the past two years, some brides are thinking about color and even doing manicure trials with lead artists, much like you see with hair and makeup trails, to make sure they still want the look they decided on months ago. They attend these appointments with their hair and makeup inspo and day-of jewelry to find the perfect manicure. It really is a big decision.

Whether you prefer an iteration of the French manicure, abstract lines, ombré or pale taupe — ahead, the experts share 10 chic manicure ideas perfect for every bride. Plus, products to help get you there and maintain your look.

Classic French Manicure

If you are more of a minimalist, Emilie Rudman, founder of nail brand Emilie Heathe suggests a classic French tip manicure to not distract from the overall look. You can elevate the design with different colored tips or a small accent; but the mantra here is less is more.

Off-White Nude

It wouldn’t be a wedding manicure roundup without the hero of them all, Essie’s Ballet Slippers polish, beloved by many brides. “This angelic taupe manicure will be perfect for the blushing bride this summer,” Totty tells TZR. “It complements any shade of the ‘white dress’ and will work with any accent color you pick for the wedding.”

Modern French

“You can never go wrong with a classic French, but adding a twist with the ombré effect is an amazing way to change up your manicure,” Hannah Lee, Sally Hansen global ambassador and manicurist tells TZR. “You can also add some crystal if you want that extra bling!”

Blue & Silver Chrome

If you are still in search of your something blue, why not wear it on your nails? This pearl all-over nail with blue accent is the perfect frosty silver-white shade that matches any bridal look. If you’re looking to elongate the fingers, Rudman recommends almond shaped nails.

Marble Glam

This extravagant pink and white ombré manicure features a couple of accent nails. The longer length and trendy ballerina shape would fit a bride who prefers to make a statement on her special day this summer, says Totty.

Two-Tone

Lee loves this look for the bride that wants to incorporate her bridesmaids’ dress color into her manicure. You can opt for a neutral base (think: nude and pink) with an accent color to signify your bridal party’s support and presence.

Pearl Baby

A pearlescent nail is timeless, but is quickly modernized with added gems and accessories, or in Vanessa Hudgens’ case, a matching necklace. “This nail look is perfect for the modern bride who has a great attention to detail,” says Rudman.

Bridal Lace

Hannah Park, brand representative from Color Street says this manicure, shimmery white with blush pink chantilly lace trimming, works for brides who are going for a lace look, either in their dress or theme. The most important part post-manicure is to keep hands and cuticles hydrated. “Avoid any activities that could chip nails and keep them hydrated with a hand lotion and cuticle oil for any bouquet or close-up wedding ring photos,” says Totty.

Neutral Fever

According to Rudman, champagne accent colors make for a great neutral look for a beautiful ivory dress, and are an elegant choice for a modest, modern bride.

Pretty In Pink

If you’re craving some sparkle but don’t want to go too over the top, try this shimmery pink manicure. It’s neutral enough to match any dress or color scheme. Totty suggests booking your bridal nails one or two days before the wedding. “Getting nails done the day before the wedding or day of is not a good idea because there are a million things already going on,” the pro tells TZR. “Going a couple days prior with your family or bridal squad is a great and relaxing way to get through wedding jitters.”

Ready to try out a look for your big day? Ahead, the experts share their favorite products.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.