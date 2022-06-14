Dakota Johnson is gearing up to have one massive summer. In one day alone, the actor managed to trend for two entirely different reasons: the Tribeca Film Fest premiere of her new movie, Cha Cha Real Smooth, and an unveiling of the poster for her other upcoming film, a hotly-anticipated adaptation of Persuasion. To capitalize on the buzz, Johnson appeared on the Tribeca red carpet in dialed-up versions of her beauty signatures — heavy on the glamour factor, too. Dakota Johnson’s messy ballerina bun, steely smoky eye, and celestial skin glow make the star look effortless, sophisticated, and whimsical all at once.

Johnson’s bangs, undoubtedly her trademark, looked full and just-trimmed as they gently tapered to a bottleneck shape and blended seamlessly with the loose tendrils framing her face. Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend (a favorite of Elizabeth Olsen, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran) crafted Johnson’s bun for the occasion, piling her glossy waves high into a romantic updo perfect for an Austen-era heroine. While long hair with bangs is virtually inextricable from the Dakota Johnson the world knows and loves, her fringe is looking considerably thicker and less piece-y recently than in years past. Their classic bottleneck bangs shape — shorter in the center before getting progressively longer and narrower closer to the face — is a constant, though.

On the makeup front, celebrity artist Georgie Eisdell gave Johnson an elevated version of her go-to look — regardless of season, she favors rich, cool tones applied in classic fashion with a rock-and-roll twist. That means a moonlight-mimicking cheek highlight, a deep lip, and some flavor of smoky, sultry, ultra-defining eyeshadow. Here, the delicate glisten in her highlighter plays perfectly off of the equally-shimmery shadows. Eisdell revealed through an Instagram comment that she used the Chanel Beauty Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in colorway Tissé Rivoli for Johnson’s look. A quad of light-catching neutrals — including a rich eggplant nearly the color of Johnson’s hair — the shadows were smudged out for a diffused, blown-out effect.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eidell and Townsend were also behind Johnson’s latest Met Gala look, which relied on a similar smoky eye-standout bangs combination that seems to be her ultimate formula for a big night out. Clearly, it’s working.