Jennifer Lopez is a bride once again. This past weekend, the star and her husband 20-years-in-the-making, Ben Affleck, continued their wedding festivities with an exclusive party at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia. The location holds special meaning for the couple as they were planning to marry there the first time they were engaged, but ultimately split in 2004. Now, for her third bridal look for her wedding celebrations with Affleck, Lopez wore a lavish couture gown by Ralph Lauren. In a new Instagram post, she’s also giving fans a sneak peek of her glam — and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding veil adds some serious drama to the look.

“First peek at my wedding looks,” Lopez wrote in the caption of the post, which has already amassed nearly half a million likes. The photo shows a close-up view of the star’s face, which is obscured by a white lace veil. Her gown has a high neck with an out-turned collar, and it also looks like Lopez is wearing diamond and pearl earrings.

Despite the veil, you can still make out some of the details of her makeup, which was done by esteemed celebrity makeup artist and JLo’s go-to Mary Phillips. To no surprise, Lopez is wearing her signature smokey eye, though the look has been amped up for the special occasion, with bold, fluffy lashes and an extra-smokey lower lash line. Phillips also added shimmery eyeshadow to her inner corners, giving a bright, doe-eyed effect, as well as an ultra-glowy highlighter to her nose. Her lips are slightly over-lined with a neutral shade and a lighter, pinker shade is applied in the middle.

It’s not clear exactly what hairstyle Lopez opted for, but her hair is slicked back away from her face, presumably in a sleek bun or ponytail. Her go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, prepped her for the big day as well as her prior wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, where he gave her a half-up style with glossy, voluminous curls.

Lopez’s longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, has yet to share her wedding day manicure, but it’s probably safe to assume she opted for her signature French manicure or milky nude look.

The rest of the star’s bridal look is sure to continue rolling out on social media, so keep your eyes peeled for all the glam moments to come.