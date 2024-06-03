When it comes to effortlessly cool street style, it’s fair to say that few are doing it as impeccably Rihanna. Of course, there are plenty of celebrities who have perfected their off-duty looks, elevating casual wardrobe basics like classic white tees, boyfriend jeans, or leather totes. But what makes the Fenty founder’s personal everyday style so unique is that it’s typically just as risk-taking as her red carpet presentation. Take for example the red Commes de Garçons ensemble that she donned for a Mother’s Day date night. But even when it’s a sporty tracksuit, she manages to infuse her outfits with signature edgy touches — like a pair Bottega Veneta sock boots or tulle gloves. That said, it comes as no surprise that when she was papped going to a girls’ night out at Pergola in New York, a simple jeans and going out top just wouldn’t do: Rihanna’s glamorous zebra faux fur coat created an instant wow moment.

It’s often said that animal print is a neutral, but that’s not the same as blending in. Rather, leopard, zebra, cheetah, and even snakeskin prints always put the punctuation on an outfit — even when it’s simply a pair of shoes or a handbag. In Rihanna’s case, the vintage 1990s zebra coat by Rifat Ozbek (sourced from celeb-stylist favorite Archive Vintage) was by far the star of the show. Worn over a form fitting LBD, the silvery grey style added that quintessential boldness no look of hers would be complete without.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

The coat on its own is ultra luxurious and immediately eye-catching, but like everything the beauty mogul puts on, what sets it apart is how she styled it. The oversized, boxy fit, worn slouchily off the shoulder, keeps it from feeling too traditional despite its timeless print. Juxtaposed over a body-hugging dress, the silhouette gives the overall outfit a sense of ease.

To take the look into full-on glam girls’ night out territory, Rihanna added in some luxe accessories. She paired the dress and coat with her favorite Gucci Horsebit Chain bag (the same one she wore with the aforementioned Commes de Garçons ensemble) and black patent leather Gianvito Rossi stilettos. For her signature edge, the new mom of two sported KALEOS’ Connor sunglasses (yes, even at night) and decorated her blonde braids with rhinestone hair clips.

Since summer is just a few weeks away, you may have to wait until fall to copy Rihanna’s faux fur and LBD look at your next girls’ night out. That said, Rihanna’s outfit is a lesson to us all that you can never go wrong in animal print when you’re trying to make a bold style statement. So whether it’s a bag or a bikini, perhaps it’s time to break yours out.