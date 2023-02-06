The fashion looks that grace the Grammys red carpet often skew daring and over the top (hello, J.Lo’s iconic jungle-motif number). And while that still holds true this year — looking at you, Sam Smith — A-listers are also proving the power of tried-and-true classics. More specifically, little black dresses are dominating at the 2023 Grammys. (After all, the famed king of fashion, aka Karl Lagerfeld, is quoted saying, “One is never over-dressed or under-dressed with a Little Black Dress.”) Seriously, you can’t go wrong with the always-chic style.

Popularized by the one and only Coco Chanel in 1926, the LBD remains a must-have wardrobe staple nearly 100 years later. But, of course, luxury designers are giving the iconic piece an of-the-moment refresh, as exhibited on the 65th Grammy Awards red carpet. For starters, Amanda Gorman tapped into 2023’s sheer trend with a lace-y number from Prada. Meanwhile, Anitta took a rather bold approach with her LBD, turning heads in a ruffled gown by Atelier Versace. And then there was Ingrid Andress, who took a sultry cutout Bevza maxi look for a spin.

Below, see all the LBD looks that made their way down the 2023 Grammys red carpet. And consider pulling yours out for the next swanky event on your calendar.

Amanda Gorman

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Amanda Gorman opted for a stunning sheer Prada dress.

H.E.R.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer wore her signature shades with a black peplum gown by Bach & Mai.

Charli D'Amelio

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

TikTok darling Charli D'Amelio wore an eye-catching Carolina Herrera mini.

Sheryl Crow

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment

Country musician Sheryl Crowe kept it sleek and simple in strapless, ankle-grazing number.

Anitta

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

Anitta, who is nominated for Best New Artist, strikes a pose in a jaw-dropping Atelier Versace gown.

Ingrid Andress

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment

Ingrid Andress went with a sexy cutout look from Bevza’s Spring/Summer ‘23 collection.

Michelle Branch

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Branch went for a sophisticated number by Area.

Olivia Rodrigo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The "Drivers License" singer co-signed the naked dress trend.

More to come...