If you follow Lupita Nyong’o, you’re likely getting used to the quick bites of bikini inspiration she’s doling out this summer. The actor is the master of showing off her latest swimwear ensembles, the latest of which was an animal print bikini that Nyong’o wore while vacationing in Italy this past week.

If you’re not familiar with her account but know well that the internet is rife with bikini wear inspiration, it’s worth noting that Nyong’o’s swimwear posts — which have consisted of her dancing, exercising, and posing in nature — are more lighthearted and motivational than thirst trap. The main messaging is something along the lines of, “the best time in my life is now.” Basically, it shows that she feels great and her positive energy radiates from within.

On July 17, Nyong’o shared those vibes again as she posed for photos poolside in an animal print bikini. To shield her face from the sun, she accessorized with big sunglasses and a woven hat. She posted two side-by-side images to her Instagram account, in one of which she held her slightly protruding belly gleefully. “From Summer Body 🏋🏿 to Pasta Body 🍝 in one week! I love them both! 🇮🇹#EnjoyYourBody#BodyBonding#LifeInPlay#BackToWork#nofilter#CiaoItalia,” she wrote in the caption.

While the animal print motif can certainly be bold, it’s a classic too: Actor Jayne Mansfield posed in a risqué, stretchy leopard-spotted bikini in the 1950s, while years later, itsy-bitsy version have graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Sports Illustrated. The print is also popular in one-piece silhouettes, which stars like Salma Hayek and Sofía Vergara are a fan of, for a more maximalist take.

For those looking to experiment with such prints but aren’t ready to wear a full-blown ‘fit, animal printed bikinis and one-pieces suits could serve as an easy access point. Ahead, find some similar styles that are sure to make you look and feel like the cat’s meow.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.