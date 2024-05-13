Alongside Zendaya’s multiple outfit changes and the AI-generated pics of Katy Perry (IYKYK), one of the most headline-making moments from the Met Gala featured an A-lister who wasn’t even in attendance: Rihanna. Even though the multi-hyphenate hinted at her Met attire for weeks (in late April, she told Extra she planned on “keeping it real simple this year”), unfortunately, RiRi got sick just a few days before the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête. This weekend in New York, however, Rihanna made up for her noticeable absence with stellar street style looks, including an all-red Commes de Garçons ensemble on Mother’s Day.

On the evening of May 12, Rihanna was snapped by the paparazzi en route to the Roxy Hotel where she and A$AP Rocky enjoyed an intimate date night. The Fenty Beauty founder posed for a few photo-ops before heading into the Tribeca hotspot, showcasing her striking OOTN. For starters, Rihanna styled a monogrammed Comme des Garçons T-shirt on top which looked effortlessly cool alongside her matching tulle opera gloves. She paired her designer tee with a coordinating crimson maxi skirt complete with a thigh-high slit. For her footwear, Rihanna opted for one of her tried-and-true silhouettes — black peep-toe pumps with a rhinestone ankle-strap from Amina Muaddi. She accessorized further with what appeared to be rhinestone-embellished sunglasses from Chanel, a classic Gucci Horsebit clutch in black, oversized silver hoop earrings, mismatched diamond rings, and her signature $72,000 Jacob & Co. ruby watch (the same one she wore while performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show in 2023).

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The evening prior, at a private birthday party for her oldest son RZA (who just turned two years old), the mom of two delivered another applause-worthy outfit. Rihanna stunned in a satin baby blue top underneath a vintage cropped fur coat from the Gucci by Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2004 collection — a fitting selection given her penchant for sourcing archival numbers. She wore her go-to wide-leg cargo jeans from The Attico which covered her merlot red Amina Muaddi heels. Her final ‘fit highlighted another staple from Gucci by Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2004 — a rhinestone fringed clutch. Vintage oval sunglasses from Gianfranco Ferre rounded out her Saturday evening co-ord.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

While her sartorial prowess was undeniably missed on the steps of the Met, her recent evening-out looks certainly kept us entertained on the street style front this weekend. We can only hope there’s more on the horizon for this week. As we manifest another RiRi appearance, channel her latest all-red outfit with the curated edit below.