Selena Gomez's Unexpected Take On Animal-Print Is '70s Perfection

Leopard-print outerwear has over time become a wardrobe staple, but Selena Gomez's zebra-print coat will convince you to bring the unexpected motif into your outerwear collection, too. And for fans of Gomez's plush coat that are looking to try the trend for themselves, it's still available at Mango — and for under $300, no less.

While in London promoting her new music, Gomez was seen wearing the retailer's Belted Faux Fur Coat, giving off serious '70s vibes. Finding the balance between mixing high and low pieces, the singer paired the fast-fashion brand with Louis Vuitton, which is further proof that you can create a standout look with varying price points.

This belted coat shows that one piece can make the entire outfit, as Gomez kept the rest of the ensemble sleek and simple with a retro twist. She looked effortlessly glam as she made her way through the crowd of fans; styling the statement topper over a fitted black turtleneck and a pair of straight-leg jeans with contrast-stitching down the front. When it came to the accessories, she kept it minimal; wearing a pair of aviator-style sunglasses and chunky, platform boots that played into the '70s rocker vibes she was radiating. The nostalgic look was made complete with Gomez's layered locks and newly debuted fringe bangs, and a warm, earthy-rose lip color.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

There's no denying this coat is an attention-grabber, but it's actually more versatile than you may first think. Similar to a leopard-print style, the neutral colors of the zebra-print will allow it to be matched up with a slew of shades. So, while Gomez opted for a black top and jeans, you'll find it'll look just as great paired up with rich, jewel-tone hues, soft, pastel shades, and more.

Now convinced you need to bring this coat into your closet? Shop the style below before it sells out.