Celebrities take what they wear to basketball games very seriously. While the majority of guests prefer laid-back outfit combos like a jersey with jeans, stars like Kendall Jenner and Adele gravitate towards stand out prints and sophisticated pointy-toed boots. Adele especially loves to wear a chic piece of outerwear and has proven that this is an essential item to her one-of-a-kind courtside looks. For the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20, she wore her most eye-catching piece yet. Adele wore a leopard print coat to the basketball game. She effortlessly pulled off the classic item with the help of a few complementing staples.

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul attended the NBA All-Star Game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The two turned the sports event outing into a date night as Adele was spotted cozying up to her beau in between plays. For the occasion, the singer styled her statement coat with a coordinating high-neck, leopard knit dress. The two pieces came from Alaïa’s Spring 2022 collection and they effectively tapped into the animal print trend. (The pattern is always in and Adele is fully on board with the look.) Since it was date night, Adele wore semi-sheer Wolford tights and black suede Manolo Blahnik Pamfilo knee-high boots for flirty touches to her ensemble.

(+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sport (+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Adele demonstrated how a leopard coat is an unexpectedly fashionable choice for a basketball game. You can dress it down with jeans, a fitted top, and mules, or dress it up with a mini dress and tights — like Adele did. Her exact Alaïa coat is currently unavailable to shop. However, you can invest in another leopard print style from the brand. (Unlike the singer’s current style, this one has a corset for a fitted appearance.) Meanwhile, Brandon Maxwell offers a sleek jacquard long coat while Stand Studio has a coat with shearling collar and cuffs.

