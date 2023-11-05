(Shopping)

Fashion Girls Can’t Get Enough Of The Bomber Jacket

And we found the best styles.

@slipintostyle
Bomber jackets 2023
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Somehow, it’s been almost a year since Loewe’s padded bomber jacket took Hollywood by storm. A quick recap: Kendall Jenner wore the coat while vacationing in Aspen, while Hailey Bieber stepped out in hers at least four times last December. Even in the spring, Tracee Ellis Ross gave the puffy, oversized silhouette a spin. (You can still snag it on some sites — if you’re willing to drop thousands of dollars, that is.) Flash forward to this fall, and bombers are still a hit amongst celebrities and influencers alike, thanks to all the fresh, of-the-moment designs infiltrating the market.

Writing this story, of course, required me to comb through retailers’ new arrivals sections to see what different types of bomber jackets are out there. My findings? Let’s put it this way: Any specific style you can think of, from classic varsity to cozy shearling, is likely available in the silhouette. Honestly, I was pleasantly surprised to come across a few unexpected looks I never imagined in bomber form, such as Clea’s boucle wool jacket and Gucci’s gingham tweed version. And on the minimalist end of the spectrum, pared-back looks are also available in shades — see the slouchy pieces over at Free People and Anine Bing.

Without further ado, discover 10 of our favorite bomber jackets below.

Acne Studios
Leather Bomber
$2,000
Join in on the biker aesthetic via Acne Studios’ Leather Bomber. As far as styling goes, drive home the edgy vibes by finishing with an on-trend moto boot.
Wales Bonner
Logo-Appliqué Bomber Jacket
$1,360
Varsity jackets began gaining traction earlier this year — and if Wales Bonner has anything to say about it, the look is still picking up speed.