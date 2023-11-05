Somehow, it’s been almost a year since Loewe’s padded bomber jacket took Hollywood by storm. A quick recap: Kendall Jenner wore the coat while vacationing in Aspen, while Hailey Bieber stepped out in hers at least four times last December. Even in the spring, Tracee Ellis Ross gave the puffy, oversized silhouette a spin. (You can still snag it on some sites — if you’re willing to drop thousands of dollars, that is.) Flash forward to this fall, and bombers are still a hit amongst celebrities and influencers alike, thanks to all the fresh, of-the-moment designs infiltrating the market.

Writing this story, of course, required me to comb through retailers’ new arrivals sections to see what different types of bomber jackets are out there. My findings? Let’s put it this way: Any specific style you can think of, from classic varsity to cozy shearling, is likely available in the silhouette. Honestly, I was pleasantly surprised to come across a few unexpected looks I never imagined in bomber form, such as Clea’s boucle wool jacket and Gucci’s gingham tweed version. And on the minimalist end of the spectrum, pared-back looks are also available in shades — see the slouchy pieces over at Free People and Anine Bing.

Without further ado, discover 10 of our favorite bomber jackets below.