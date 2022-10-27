PSA: Rihanna is officially back in action on the red carpet. On Oct. 26, she made her first official events appearance in months at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna wore a dress that featured a futuristic, halo-like draping around the hips with opera gloves. Although the look felt like a departure from her sultry maternity style, it was no less attention-grabbing and immediately became a hot topic of discussion on the Internet. Rihanna borrowed the aforementioned look from Rick Owens’ Fall/Winter 2022 catwalk. Her pick was a strapless maxi gown that was made entirely from grayish-blue denim and was covered in gleaming olive-toned sequins.

Though dress itself looked identical to its runway counterpart, RiRi and her trusty stylist Jahleel Weaver turned to accessories to make the look her own. In place of chunky metal bracelets, she wore beige opera gloves, which were custom-made for the singer by Gaspar Gloves. For shoes, she opted for a pair of patent sandals (courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti), whereas the runway ensemble was styled with towering platform heels. Rihanna finished her red carpet OOTD with a healthy dose of ear candy, including a single black rhodium Ruban earring from REZA, styled as an ear cuff. (The curly design was encrusted with 116 (!!) round diamonds, totaling 9.75 carats in weight.) Lastly, she added a duo of dainty earrings — one from Neil Lane and one by Maria Tash — for balance.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Peter White/Getty Images

It seems like RiRi maintains a close, perhaps even tender relationship with boundary-pushing designer Rick Owens. For evidence, take the social media post, below, from the label’s official Instagram account, where Owens professed his love to the legendary singer: “I LOVE RIHANNA #RICKOWENS #RICKOWENSONLINE #RIHANNA,” he wrote in the caption. It’s worth noting that Rihanna also wore Owens’ clothing and accessories in the past, including when she dressed up as Gunna for Halloween. In short, the two appear to be very fond of each other so chances are, you’ll see Rihanna in more Rick Owens outfits in the years to come.

As of right now, Rihanna’s exact gown is not available to shop. But a number of similar, sequined-embroidered dresses by Rick Owens are, fortunately, still in stock. So if you want to recreate the singer’s look for your next formal engagement, snag one of the dazzling options in the edit ahead.

