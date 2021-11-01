And just like that, Halloweekend has come and gone. For spooky enthusiasts and those who revel in any opportunity to dress to the nines, you may be experiencing a bout of post-holiday depression. But with the end of Halloween comes a few silver linings. For instance, it’s an opportune time to run to your local pharmacy and stockpile super discounted Kit Kats or any other sweet treat your sugar-loving heart desires. Plus, you can now take the time to browse through all the celebrity Halloween costumes from the past few days, as you may have missed their looks while you were preoccupied with your own plans. TZR scoured the stars’ Instagrams to round up the best 20 ensembles, below.

A-listers went all out for Halloween 2021, with many celebrities taking inspiration from their fellow pop culture phenoms. Hailey Bieber donned four of Britney Spears’ most memorable outfits, including the singer’s iconic schoolgirl ensemble from the “Baby One More Time” music video. Similarly, Yara Shahidi dressed as Aaliyah in the R&B princess’ signature Americana garb: a Tommy Hilfiger top and low-slung trousers. Other stars turned to television and film for ideas. Kerry Washington and Blackpink’s Lisa both went as characters from Netflix’s hit show Squid Game. Reese Witherspoon, meanwhile, went as Tippi Hedren from Alfred Hitchock’s The Birds, complete with a swarm of crows.

Scroll on to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes from this past weekend. And remember, it’s never too early to start planning for next year, so be sure to bookmark this post for future costume inspo.

Cardi B As A Witch

Reese Witherspoon As Tippi Hedren In ‘The Birds’

Sophie Turner As Lizzie Maguire From The ‘The Lizzie McGuire Movie’

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker As Characters From ‘True Romance’

Kerry Washington As Player 456 In ‘Squid Game’

Mj Rodriguez As An Elephant

Lupita Nyong'o As A Banana

Lizzo As Grogu (Baby Yoda)

Dua Lipa As A Vampire

Gabrielle Union As A Zombie

Michelle Yeoh As A Fremen From ‘Dune’

Hunter Schafer As Maka Albarn From ‘Soul Eater’

Hailey Bieber As Britney Spears

Lisa As The Red Light, Green Light Doll From ‘Squid Game’ & Jisoo As Lisa

John Legend & Daughter Luna As Gomez & Wednesday Addams

Rihanna As Gunna

Yara Shahidi As Aaliyah

Megan Thee Stallion As Cruella De Vil

Cami Mendes & Madelaine Petsch As Velma & Daphne From ‘Scooby-Doo’

Harry Styles As Dorothy From ‘The Wizard Of Oz’

(Editor's note: This piece was updated at 2:00 p.m. EST on Nov. 1, 2021 to include additional photos.)