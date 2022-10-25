Here’s Another Sneak Peek Of Carrie’s Outfits In ‘And Just Like That...’ Season 2

No surprise here, but Season 2 of And Just Like That... is already proving to be the fashion gift that keeps on giving. The first outfit sighting from set came less than a month ago and since then, you’ve likely seen at least one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s (aka Carrie Bradshaw’s) awe-inspiring looks. (The highlights include an assortment of bold accessories and a pair of impossible-to-miss satin pumps.) Her latest on-screen outfit, too, was a wonderful style moment. On Oct. 24, Parker wore a purple sequin skirt while taking her lunch break on set. The midi-length skirt had a flirty peek-a-boo slit and resembled Carrie Bradshaw’s all-time favorite accessory: her sequin-adorned Baguette bag from Fendi.

Parker, with the help of the show’s costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, then teamed her glimmering skirt with a black blouse that featured a ruffled neckline and stripes. The star stuck with the magenta theme, as she wore a pair of metallic hot pink Sophie sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. Next, she added a long black puffer coat on top to keep warm and carried a canvas tote bag from Tim Ryan’s merch line. (Ryan is the Democratic nominee running against Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race.) Lastly, Parker accessorized with a medley of eclectic jewels — including a set of triangular stud earrings with purple crystals (presumably, to match her glimmering skirt) and beaded necklaces.

Sequin-adorned clothing and accessories are far from being a sartorial novelty for both the actor and her Sex and the City alter ego. The show’s veteran fans will likely note that the material of Parker’s skirt resembled that of Carrie’s iconic Fendi Baguette bag, which was also covered in gleaming purple sequins. For those who have any qualms about the A-lister’s personal preferences for the sparkly appliqué: Parker herself co-designed a sequin-adorned Baguette bag in a light pink shade back in January 2022.

You can copy Parker’s OOTD with identical pieces from brands like Autumn Adeigbo and LAPOINTE in the edit, ahead.

