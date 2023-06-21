In case you haven’t noticed, Rihanna is a good friend. Last week, her Louis Vuitton campaign helped drum up excitement for her pal Pharrell Williams’ debut Spring/Summer 2024 Menswear collection. And on June 20, the singer showed up in person to support him at his first official show in Paris. For the outing, Rihanna wore a Louis Vuitton Damier-check denim outfit, presumably from the new men’s collection, which consisted of a bralette, matching jacket, hat, and jeans that grazed the floor. At one point, she took off the jacket and wrapped it around her waist, so that her baby bump glowed (quite literally, her stomach looked so shiny) in front of the cameras.

Though the singer’s separates alone earned her an A-plus for front row fashion, she took the look one step further by accessorizing with Messika Dancing Moon earrings from the label’s new Midnight Sun High Jewelry collection as well as a bevy of necklaces, including a $700k diamond choker from Jacob & Co. and a Jospeh Saidian and Sons tassel necklace. At the show, which was held on Paris’ oldest bridge the Pont Neuf, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky rubbed elbows with other impeccably dressed stars like Beyoncé (who wore silky yellow pajamas), Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Anitta. Also in the front row was Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton’s creative director of womenswear, and Matthew Williams of Givenchy.

The star-studded guest list was a reflection of just how many people were rooting for Williams’ highly anticipated Louis Vuitton collection to be a success. And if you listened to the internet chatter, his lineup was well-received by fans and editors alike. In particulate, spectators loved the nods to Williams’ own wardrobe preferences — there were plenty of varsity jackets (the late Virgil Abloh also loved this item) and shorts suits while his beloved camo look was reimagined as “Damoflague.” New versions of Williams’ sunglasses from his collab with Tiffany & Co. (also owned by LVHM) popped up on the runway. Williams also delivered new iterations of iconic LV bag styles like the Keepall, Speedy, and Neverfull in pixelated graphics and Christmas-like green and red hues, which, by now, are surely on every buyers’ wishlists.

As you wait for Williams’ new menswear collection to become shoppable, you can at least channel Rihanna and her recent outfit by ordering similar pieces available right now. Ahead, find the three denim separates needed — plus a pair of pumps to tie the whole look together.