It’s official: Zendaya is in her Louis Vuitton era. On April 20, the storied fashion house announced the Euphoria star as its newest brand ambassador with a Capucines bag campaign (shaking her die hard fans to their cores, might we add). Now, not even a week later, she’s hitting the red carpet in stellar pieces from the luxury label. Although, did you expect anything less from the ultra stylish actor? On April 25, Zendaya wore a vest look from Louis Vuitton to the 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas and her outfit knocked it out of the park. She was in town to promote her upcoming film Dune: Part Two, which is coming to theaters on November 3, alongside her co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Zendaya looked equal parts sultry and sophisticated in a risqué open-back waistcoat plucked straight from Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway. The gray piece featured a belt, a plunging neckline, and a checkered pinstripe print. She teamed the top with coordinating wide-leg trousers from the label. On the catwalk, the model wore a super-chunky scarf with the look, but Zendaya seemed to have other ideas for accessories. She chose to style her runway pieces with gilded gold jewelry like hoop earrings and bangles. As for footwear, the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador opted for a white pointy silhouette, presumably from the label, too.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment

It seems Zendaya and Chalamet might’ve chatted about their looks beforehand — or rather, you know, their stylists conferred together — as they both took to the red carpet in luxe vests. But rather than leaning into a new, straight-from-the-runway outfit like his co-star did, Chalamet dug into the archives, donning a leather look from Helmut Lang’s Spring/Summer 1998 collection. He layered the sleek vest atop a simple white tee and finished off with grungy black boots.

As you can likely tell by now, Zendaya’s latest public appearance speaks to her busy schedule for the month. Just this past weekend, she performed at Coachella with British musician Labrinth, marking her return to the stage in seven years. There, she rocked a 2004 pink leather Roberto Cavalli ruffled mini dress from Los Angeles-based store Aralda vintage. So, what’s she up to for the rest of this week? You’ll just have to stay tuned.

In the meantime, shop a similar vest and trouser look ahead, should you love her red carpet outfit.