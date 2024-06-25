What better time than Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris to make a major beauty statement? For the last few days, celebrities have taken over the City of Lights for a number of fashionable events — from Vogue World 2024 to runway shows by Chanel, Dior, and more — and a few of them have taken the opportunity to embrace a bit of drama with their looks. For example, Teyana Taylor debuted a bright blonde bob for Thom Browne and Joey King showed off dark brown roots at the Vogue World festivities. And of course, Rihanna got in on the action, too. The Fenty Hair founder, who only weeks ago sported short blonde curls (her natural texture) in honor of her latest launch, has already switched things up again with long dark brown hair.

The new face of J’adore Dior fragrance premiered the espresso hue when she attended AWGE menswear Spring 2025 show . The sleek, straight, mid back-length hairstyle featured a deep side part and was peppered with pale blonde highlights. Although this certainly isn’t Rihanna’s first foray into brunette territory, it’s definitely a departure from her go-to brown sugar shade. By contrast, it’s a much darker (nearly black) and cooler tone, and her chunky highlights have a distinctly aughts era vibe.

WWD/Getty Images

Of course, if you are a devoted follower of Rihanna’s ever-changing looks, it’s really not too surprising that she didn’t stay short and blonde for long. And since she confirmed what her natural hair looks like, it’s a pretty good guess that her new brunette hue is a wig — so it’s likely to be just as temporary of a change. Along with her new Fenty hair care regimen, such protective hairstyles will keep her hair underneath in good health while allowing her to try out different lengths, shades, and textures.

Is dark-haired Rihanna just a Paris thing? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, she may have just convinced those craving their own summer hair transformations to think beyond the blonde and go to the dark side this season.