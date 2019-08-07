31 Protective Hairstyles To Try For The Rest Of The Summer

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With record-breaking heat and — let’s face it — a depleting ozone layer, this summer has proven itself to be one of epic and sweaty proportions. And while what to do with my hair may be a minuscule concern compared to the current state of the environment, I’ve managed to find a way to focus my energy on both, and I’m surely not alone. And while there are plenty of naturalistas letting their curls run free this season, for others, like myself, that idea is far too overwhelming to bear. So to rectify that, protective hairstyles for the summer are a popular low-maintenance option, since you're tucking hair away and avoiding the inevitable sweat attacks and humidity that can turn any natural strand into pure frizz.
“In the summer, your protective styles last a shorter period of time because you’re simply doing more," Bianca Benvidez, a celebrity and editorial braider, tells TZR. "From going to the beach to going swimming, you're doing all these extra activities that you’re not normally doing during the cooler months. So I make it very clear to my clients to avoid wetting their hair, and to make sure that they're sleeping with a bonnet and scarf."
And though it’s hot as ever outside, Benvidez says that you can find a much needed cool-down in the preparation process of protective styling. The braider, who solely washes her clients' hair with cold-to-lukewarm water, says lowering the water temperature helps keep hair hydrated and prevents unnecessary heat. But that's not all you need to do to keep your natural hair healthy while protected. Brielle Johnson, hair expert and co-owner of Hair Confident Studio in New York City says no matter how low-maintenance your hairstyle may be, you can't forget about scalp health. "It's vital to maintaining healthy hair," she says. "You should mix tea tree oil and water in a spray bottle and spritz your hair and roots every morning."
If you're ready to give your hair a break for the remainder of the summer, keep scrolling for 31 styles, as spotted on some of Hollywood's biggest stars.