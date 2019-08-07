31 Protective Hairstyles To Try For The Rest Of The Summer

With record-breaking heat and — let’s face it — a depleting ozone layer, this summer has proven itself to be one of epic and sweaty proportions. And while what to do with my hair may be a minuscule concern compared to the current state of the environment, I’ve managed to find a way to focus my energy on both, and I’m surely not alone. And while there are plenty of naturalistas letting their curls run free this season, for others, like myself, that idea is far too overwhelming to bear. So to rectify that, protective hairstyles for the summer are a popular low-maintenance option, since you're tucking hair away and avoiding the inevitable sweat attacks and humidity that can turn any natural strand into pure frizz.

“In the summer, your protective styles last a shorter period of time because you’re simply doing more," Bianca Benvidez, a celebrity and editorial braider, tells TZR. "From going to the beach to going swimming, you're doing all these extra activities that you’re not normally doing during the cooler months. So I make it very clear to my clients to avoid wetting their hair, and to make sure that they're sleeping with a bonnet and scarf."

And though it’s hot as ever outside, Benvidez says that you can find a much needed cool-down in the preparation process of protective styling. The braider, who solely washes her clients' hair with cold-to-lukewarm water, says lowering the water temperature helps keep hair hydrated and prevents unnecessary heat. But that's not all you need to do to keep your natural hair healthy while protected. Brielle Johnson, hair expert and co-owner of Hair Confident Studio in New York City says no matter how low-maintenance your hairstyle may be, you can't forget about scalp health. "It's vital to maintaining healthy hair," she says. "You should mix tea tree oil and water in a spray bottle and spritz your hair and roots every morning."

If you're ready to give your hair a break for the remainder of the summer, keep scrolling for 31 styles, as spotted on some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Gilded Goddess Locs View on Instagram ‌Actress Nomzamo Mbatha's faux locs radiated under the summer sun on July 5. Oribe Shine Light Reflecting Spray $39 SEE ON SPACE NK

Braided Top Bun View on Instagram To recreate this ultra-polished bun like Keri Hilson did on July 23, simply gather your knotless plaits into one uniform braid and neatly wrap it around, pinning the end with large bobby pins. Goody Black Roller Pins $3 SEE ON AMAZON

Small Knotless Braids With Goddess Ends Jhene Aiko glistened like the star she is while vacationing in Hawaii on July 22. To keep your natural hair healthy underneath your braids, distribute a growth serum across the scalp two to three times a week. Camille Rose Naturals Cocoa Nibs & Honey Ultimate Growth Serum $17 SEE ON TARGET

High Braided Ponytail View on Instagram Bria Murphy, daughter of comedy royalty Eddie Murphy, styled her box braids into a high ponytail for a look that was both effortless and elegant on June 1. Kerastase Elixir Ultime Oil Serum $50 SEE ON SEPHORA

Triple-Stacked Goddess Bun Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Holly Robinson Peete channeled her inner royalty with a massive triple-stacked bun at this year's Wearable Art Gala on June 1. The regal updo was created by Los Angeles braider Unique Dandrige. Kiehl's Stylist Series Creative Cream Wax $16 SEE ON SEPHORA

Finger Wave Cornrows View on Instagram Social media erupted into a literal frenzy after Beyoncé wore a finger-waved cornrow look to the world premiere of Lion King on July 9. Did we mention that the style, created by Kim Kimble, also included baby hair made out of a braid? Iconic. Design Essentials Honey & Shea Edge Tamer $8 SEE ON SALLY BEAUTY

Fulani Braids With Wooden Beads View on Instagram Alicia Keys gave us all a serious flashback to 2001 with these bead-adorned Fulani braids (styled by Johnson) on July 5. Hemp Craft Orange Wood Beads $3 SEE ON ETSY

Auburn Cornrows View on Instagram Rih flew the great blue skies on July 1 with these simple auburn straight-back cornrows (topped with a baseball cap to rep her hometown of Barbados). The Mane Choice Heavenly Halo Herbal Hair Tonic Serum Oil Mist $15 SEE ON SALLY BEAUTY

Faux Locs With Filigree Tubes View on Instagram Lupita Nyong'o kicked back in style with a faux locs look that only included the center portion of her hair. The style was completed with just a few filigree tubes distributed randomly by celebrity stylist Vernon François on June 7. Mudder Aluminum Locs Decoration $7 SEE ON AMAZON

Lemonade Braids View on Instagram Hairstylist Koni Bennett created these intricate waist-length cornrows that Jordyn Woods rocked on July 4. To maintain shine for your protective style, spray a dry oil for a mist of lightweight hydration that lasts for days. Kenra Dry Oil Control Spray $19 SEE ON ULTA

Large Cornrows With Metallic String View on Instagram There was no shortage of fun for the Wade family this 4th of July. Gabrielle Union lived her best life with four decorated cornrows created by celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims, and looked absolutely stunning while doing so. Donna Stretchable Hair Braiding Strings $3 SEE ON SALLY BEAUTY

Cornrow Bun With Small Detail Braids View on Instagram Sanaa Lathan gave her followers double-angled selfie action to show off this high cornrow bun (which included miniature braid accents) on July 2. Alterna Caviar Luxe Creme Gel $23 SEE ON ULTA

Faux Locs With Coils View on Instagram On June 10, Tamera Mowry let the wind blow freely through her honey-blonde faux locs that included a variety of accessories including coils, metallic string, and beads. Sassy Blossom Boutique Loc Coils $5 SEE ON ETSY

Waist-Length Passion Twists View on Instagram Actress Teyonah Parris tossed her glistening passion twists to one side on June 10. Help your passion twists maintain their shine with a light oil like this one from Love Beauty & Planet. Love Beauty & Planet Rose & Almond Oil $7 SEE ON TARGET

Lavender Box Braids View on Instagram To recreate Regina King's July 27 lavender updo, simply part the upper half of your hair into three parts, twisting them into a single ponytail. Bacana Jumbo Braiding Hair $20 SEE ON AMAZON

Chunky Marley Twists Fan-favorite beauty maven Alissa Ashley showed off her chunky marley twists on July 18 with some serious baby-hair action on full-display. Hicks Hicks Edges Transformations $12 SEE ON AMAZON

Loose Braid Tendrils Give your half-up/half-down 'do some accessorizing by letting two to three braids fall towards your face like Ashley did on July 4. Vernon Francois Dazzling Shine Spray $14 SEE ON SALLY BEAUTY

Platinum Blonde Knotless Braids View on Instagram "Sun kissed vibez for the summer flex," Jada Pinkett Smith captioned her photo while on a family vacation on June 28. If you plan on hitting the water and want a product to revitalize your braids without any added crunch, try out a serum like this one from Beleza Natural. Beleza Natural Anti-Crunch Activating Serum $8 SEE ON BELEZA NATURAL

Knotless Braid High-Bun View on Instagram Having trouble securing your braids into one rubber band like Uzo Aduba did at the Orange Is The New Black series finale premiere on June 25? Try thick fabric hair ties for a guaranteed hold that makes creating a tight bun easier than ever. GIMME No Break Thick Hair Ties $12 SEE ON AMAZON

Side "Drapes" View on Instagram To achieve this bohemian look like Cynthia Bailey did on July 7, simply grab four to five braids on each side, and secure them on the lower-back of your hair with a simple clip. Scunci No-Slip Grip Inner Teeth Hair Clip $5 SEE ON AMAZON

Chunky Faux-Locs View on Instagram To keep your faux locs in tip-top shape like Bailey's, tuck them away at night in an oversized silk bonnet. Before Bed Headz Stardust Purple Reign Bonnet $30 SEE ON BEFORE BED HEADZ

Platinum Knotless Braids Platinum may be the color of the season, but that doesn't mean any dyeing of your natural hair is necessary. Achieve a look like singer DaniLeigh on July 12 by using pre-bleached braiding hair. The Sassy Collection Platinum Blonde Kanekalon Jumbo Braid $3 SEE ON SALLY BEAUTY

Auburn Fulani Braids Sevyn Streeter's auburn Fulani braids were the perfect style for her tropical vacation on July 24. Mizani Scalp Care Calming Lotion $20 SEE ON ULTA

Feed-In Cornrow Bun With Gold Fringe Hair Pins View on Instagram Hair accessories had their moment when Christina Milian adorned her bun with long, gold fringe pins at the Hollywood Toy Story 4 premiere on June 21. House Of Fine Gold Gold Fringe Hair Pins $40 SEE ON HOUSE OF FINE GOLD

3-Part Half 'Do Dewanda Wise's July 2 'do looked cool — and likely kept the actress feeling as such, too. Aethiopika Hydrate & Twist Butter Qhemet Biologics $18 SEE ON SEPHORA