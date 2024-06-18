Just when you thought Rihanna’s career couldn’t get any bigger — or more downright iconic, for that matter — she surprises everyone with a blockbuster new move. Just last week, it was the unveiling of her Fenty Hair line, which she paired with the announcement that she was indeed back in the recording studio. Most would think that’s enough for an entire year, but that’s why the superstar is so singular after all. Today, the momentum continues with the news of Rihanna’s Dior fragrance partnership — she’s officially a muse for the fashion house’s J’adore scent, one of the most beloved perfumes of all time.

Debuted nearly 25 years ago back in 1999, the fragrance, marked by its signature blend of pear, magnolia, musk, and blackberry, quickly became Dior’s top-selling scent thanks to its masterful mix of rich, heady notes and sweet, fruity aromas. The partnership feels like a natural fit, especially considering Rihanna’s longstanding relationship with the brand. Not only is she a mainstay at every major Dior show, both couture and otherwise, but she collaborated with the fashion house on an eyewear collection back in 2016. That particular move, in fact, made her Dior’s very first Black celebrity ambassador.

Rih is described as J’adore Dior’s “muse,” but exact details of the partnership are still under wraps for now. What is known, though, is that a brand-new campaign shot by Steven Klein drops on September 1. Based on a statement issued by Rihanna, though, it seems like there’s more in store than just a chic photoshoot.

“Being the new face of J’adore is both an honor and a mission,” she explains in the press release. This scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity.”

Fans might have to wait a while to see exactly what Rih has up her Dior-designed sleeves, but after 20 years in the industry, there’s one thing everyone knows for sure — it’ll be anything but boring. Véronique Courtois, CEO of the house’s perfume brand, said it best in that same press release: “Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her.”