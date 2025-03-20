While The White Lotus’ latest season may only be a few episodes in, a standout star is already materializing: Leslie Bibb. Yes, the early aughts it girl and her “c*nty” blonde bob is captivating viewers with her performance as the conservative and easily scandalized Kate Bohr attempting to rekindle her long-standing friendships with her college girlfriends. And while Bibb’s aforementioned signature haircut has been dominating many headlines in recent days, one should not discount her style. On her recent press tour to promote the Mike White series, the star has been championing the power suit in various iterations — and one would be remiss to not bookmark each one.

Indeed, from a denim-infused JW Anderson moment and an all-black Munthe set to her head-to-toe Thom Browne ensemble, Bibb is really on a roll, showcasing suiting in a fresh and modern way. Although suits typically read very fall and winter, Bibb is proving they deserve a spot in your spring rotation. Sometimes, subbing in a roomy pair of horseshoe jeans or a slit-front pencil skirt makes the look instantly appropriate for warmer weather — not to mention more casual occasions.

Ahead, see the looks that are making Bibb the reining queen of power suits for 2025.

March 13

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Last week, Bibb took a more casual approach to suiting, pairing a JW Anderson cropped blazer and horsehoe jeans with nude pumps .

March 18

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

For an early morning appearance on CBS Mornings, Bibb was all business in a checked Thom Browne suit, which she accessorized with ankle booties, black sunnies, and leather bowling bag.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Later in the day, the actor moved on to CNN for another interview, changing into an all-black set from Munthe, consisting of pinstriped trousers, a cropped vest, and longline blazer. For a subtle pop of color, she worked in a pair of oxblood pointed pumps.

March 19

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Most recently, Bibb paid a visit to Gayle King in the House to talk all things White Lotus. The actor looked breezy in a Stella McCartney suit that featured a heather gray pencil skirt with a thigh-high slit, coordinating boxy blazer, and fitted white tank.