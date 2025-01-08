Rihanna loves to keep fans guessing in more ways than one. Surprise has become a part of her brand, whether that means surprise product launches, a show-stopping fashion moment, or new music (we can dream, can’t we?). But more and more that’s also begun to extend to her hairstyles. Of course the singer has always been prone to switching things up — from Bantu knots to side-swept pixies and beyond — but since releasing her own collection of hair care products back in June, there’s even more reason to make a statement from the neck up. And now she’s done it again to promote her latest endeavor, a sultry Valentine’s Day collection for Savage x Fenty. In the spicy campaign launched on Jan. 7th, Rihanna shows off not only a few of the lacy lingerie pieces, but her pink hair, too.

Over the holidays, the fashion and beauty brand founder was sporting shoulder-length dark brunette curls, but we know from the past she’s always game to make her hair match a given mood, and that’s certainly true when it comes to Savage x Fenty shoots. Most recently she went for wild, waist-length waves for her Starlet Nights collection in early December, and she famously donned bright red hair for her Diesel collaboration in October. That said, her latest color choice feels so apropos, both for the romance-fueled Loveline collection (think lots of lace, ruffles, garters, and even opera gloves) and the upcoming Valentine’s Day season in general.

In the campaign, shared by both Rihanna and the brand, the “Love On the Brain” singer is decked out in a red bra and underwear set, but her ‘40s pinup-inspired updo is accented with magenta (not red) highlights throughout her otherwise espresso-hued hair which falls past her lower back.

The raspberry colored streaks perfectly accentuate her retro hairstyle, with the top half sectioned into two inward facing “Victory rolls” secured at the very top of her head. The vintage style was popularized during WWII, but leave it to Rihanna to make it feel totally modern again.

The Fenty founder’s newest hair color might only be for a special occasion style, but she’s certainly giving plenty of people the itch to go pink this season. Not ready to commit? Go faux with some clip-ins to achieve a similar effect you can wear just for Valentine’s Day or any time you want to look and feel a little more romantic — Savage x Fenty lingerie optional.