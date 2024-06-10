She may not have a new album in the works (if you’re going by the messages she sends via her outfits, that is), but Rihanna has been giving us plenty to look at lately — whether it’s her newly revealed short blonde natural curls or her high fashion date night outfits. There’s truly no one better to watch when you want to know what’s new and next for fashion and beauty. And if you’re judging by her most recent ensembles, it’s all about pieces from the past. On Saturday, June 1, she stepped out to a girls’ night in a vintage zebra coat by Rifat Ozbek, and on Sunday, June 9, she chose another equally fuzzy ‘90s coat which added that signature element of luxury the Fenty founder always includes in her off-duty ensembles.

The coat in question was a John Galliano piece from 1998 — and this wasn’t the first time Rihanna’s been spotted in it. In fact, she’s been wearing it for years, and it was a key part of her chic maternity wear throughout her pregnancy last year. In the past, the makeup mogul has juxtaposed this glamorous piece with more pared-down ones, like a white tank and jeans or even a hoodie and track pants. Most recently, however, she’s paired the coat with a few other luxurious staples to create a cool yet opulent look for day (assuming the summer heat hasn’t settled in yet) or night.

In addition to the vintage Galliano, Rihanna also included another iconic throwback in her head-to-toe ensemble. She toted a Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse Graffiti Alma PM from 2001, part of the coveted collaboration that debuted over two decades ago. The outfit also included oversized silver hoops by Jennifer Fisher, a custom XIV Karats gold and diamond ring that read “Mom,” relaxed fit black pants, clear vinyl strappy sandals, and a silver camisole layered over a black bra.

BACKGRID

The complete look includes plenty of pieces you can pair with other wardrobe favorites for endless mixing and matching. And while you probably won’t have much use for a similar coat style anytime soon, you might want to keep your eye out, as it’s a timeless addition to your fall and winter staples. And if hunting for vintage isn’t your thing, choose a plush faux option from brands like APPARIS that specialize in super soft, beautifully made alternatives. Plus, purchasing coats off season might actually save you a few bucks.

Dying to recreate Rihanna’s total head-to-toe look? We’ve got you covered with a mix of high and low that nails her specific brand of luxe street style.