Longtime Rihanna enthusiasts know the pop icon hasn’t released a new album for seven years. Sure, she’s dropped a few chart-topping singles and collaborations since then (think “Lift Me Up” on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack), but the last time we were blessed with a full-length RiRi project was with her 2016 album, ANTI. While her devoted fanbase has been holding out hope for new music over the last seven years, it's possible the multi-hyphenate just confirmed our worst fears. On June 6, Rihanna styled a custom maxi dress from New York-based designer Conner Ives adorned with the words “I’m Retired” in bold print.

There’s no doubt Rihanna’s street style moments are always headline-worthy, but this custom look might just be her buzziest of the year (so far). During a mid-day stroll with A$AP Rocky, the A-lister was snapped by paparazzi in the aforementioned Connor Ives creation, complete with a mermaid navy floor-length skirt connected to the graphic tee in a brighter blue. Her cozy T-shirt featured the phrase, “I’m Retired. This Is As Dressed Up As I Get,” which is a vintage design from Peacock Papers, a Boston-based label active in the ‘80s and ‘90s. RiRi’s overall dress was a reinterpretation of Ives’ maxi T-shirt dress from his Spring/Summer 2024 collection. From there, she stayed true to form with her accessories, starting with an archival Bottega Veneta handbag in lime green and red sneakers from Puma — a fitting selection for the global brand ambassador. The Grammy winner added a bit of bling to her final ‘fit via an assortment of layered herringbone necklaces and vintage blue rim-less sunglasses from Dior.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

In case you haven’t placed an order at any of her three brands (soon to be four thanks to Fenty Hair), allow us to clarify — Rihanna is anything but retired. Between Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, Fenty Skin, her multi-year collab with Puma, and more, the fashion muse is certainly booked and busy. Which is exactly what’s leading fans to believe this statement-making maxi is referencing her music career. Ives himself even eluded to the Easter egg with his Instagram caption, “Always sending messages ;).” The comment section on the designer’s IG post is full of concerned RiRi admirers — one follower said, “Wait does that mean she’s not doing music anymore?” while another commenter shared, “Fine… We’ll just ask RZA and Riot for the album.” Fingers crossed her OOTD was just a prank.

Now, don’t be too discouraged by Rihanna’s sartorial message. Just over a month ago, she was teasing details about her potential ninth studio album. While at a Fenty Beauty soirée on April 27, she shared with Extra that her new music is “gonna be amazing. It has to be — that is the only reason it’s not out yet.” So, don’t give up hope. Keep manifesting new RiRi music, and in the meantime, channel her latest ensemble with the curated edit below.