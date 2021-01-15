Meghan Markle's outfits fall into two camps: the casual, everyday look and the unmistakably glamorous royal ensemble. While the attention on her fascinators, tiaras, and emerald coat dresses is warranted, the off-duty pieces she relies on are just as worthy of a careful study. When it comes to her laidback footwear, specifically, Markle tends to lean into sneaker brands like Vejas, Nikes, and Adidas. For the latter label, you'll be happy to hear that Markle's favorite Adidas sneakers are discounted on Nordstrom right now, making it easier than ever for one to emulate her west coast style.

Her longtime love for the footwear brand is well-documented. She was first spotted wearing its cult-favorite Stan Smiths in 2016 and has continued to wear various styles from the brand since. She wore the Adidas' UltraBoost running shoe while in New York City for her baby shower on Feb. 2020 and has been pictured in her Stella McCartney x Adidas sneakers while on a trip in New Zealand with Prince Harry back in Oct. 2018. Today, her laidback Los Angeles lifestyle calls for the sneakers more than ever, whether taking she's taking her dogs out for an afternoon walk or stopping by a local charity event.

Now that you're acquainted with some of the Adidas footwear she has worn, you'll want to first scoop up the original Stan Smiths with green accents on Nordstrom. This rarely-on-sale style is currently marked 40 percent off and it even comes in a discounted navy colorway for $48. Though Markle's exact Ultraboost sneaker is sold out, you can opt for its gray counterpart instead. For a bit of sparkle in your step, you can go with a pair from the Adidas x Swarovski collab — the shoe's iconic heel tag is covered in glittering pavé crystals.

Browse all the trainers that have become Markle's here-to-there obsessions, below. You'll want to checkout quickly as many of the sneakers are already selling out.

