J.Lo’s Simple Hairstyle Is Perfect For All Summer Occasions

Whether you’re planning to spend your summer sporting a low-maintenance beauty look, or going for the glam (making up for lost time, perhaps), there’s one star you can always count on to provide some hair (and makeup, and wardrobe, and...) inspiration. From perfectly imperfect top knots to cascading curls, she’s always stepping out with a new style everyone’s dying to copy, and Jennifer Lopez’s extra-long ponytail for the upcoming Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert is no exception. In fact, it’s one you’ll want to wear all season, for any occasion.

The ponytail never goes out of style, which can probably be attributed to its ease and versatility. Wear it low and sleek (like it was shown in Jason Wu’s winter runway show) for a super-sophisticated take, or high and bouncy to feel a little more playful — it all just depends on your desired vibe. And it’s pretty safe to say that J.Lo’s go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton — who is, of course, responsible for her latest Vax Live glam — has perfected them all. In fact, he’s even shared some secrets on how to get a pony that’s close to the ones he’s created for celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and yes, even Ms. Lopez herself.

Appleton gave Glamour a ponytail master class last year and included a tutorial to a J.Lo-inspired ponytail that’s just like the super-long one he recently shared on Instagram — assuming there was likely the addition of some well-placed extensions for the down-to-her-butt length and added volume (For what it’s worth, the stylist has shared that he particularly loves Glam Seamless’s clip-ins because of how flat they lay to the head). In the video, he shares some of his other favorite products that are crucial to copying the pony in question, including a flexible hold hairspray, sprayed close to the roots for the “fitted and laid” look Appleton says is his signature, bungee hair ties to hold thick hair securely, a large barrel curling iron to give a little body and bounce, and a shine spray for an extra-polished finish.

Another key element of this particular ponytail? Its placement. The J.Lo version isn’t too high or too low — it’s right at the eye line. The result is a fluffy, effortlessly glamorous hairstyle that would look just as appropriate in a poolside setting as it would for a more dressed-up affair. Ahead, find some of the tools to help you try it out for yourself — complete with a few extra-long extensions so many different hair lengths can give it a go.

