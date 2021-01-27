When the coterie of royals give their personal stamps of approval on fashion items, it's a big deal. In the past, pieces like Dior's top-handle bags (as seen on Princess Diana) and Jimmy Choo heels (Kate Middleton loves them) have both made this ever-exclusive list. Classic black flats, in the case of Queen Letizia of Spain, also tops this list. Most royal-approved pieces tend to be on the elevated, dressed-up end, which is why this footwear has garnered so much interest this season. Not only are the slip-ons stylish and easy to wear, they also channel a key micro-trend from the Fall/Winter 2020/2021 runways. (Beloved brands such as JW Anderson and Khaite had sent ballet flats down its catwalks, rendered in relaxed silks and leathers.)

For a day of meetings, Queen Letizia always goes with simple, impactful combinations. While visiting FEDER (Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) headquarters on Jan. 27, she wore a black crewneck top and a matching pair of trousers. She covered up with a blazer in windowpane plaid. (The print is another micro-trend the royal channeled: plaids went viral following Taylor Swift's evermore cover in Dec. 2020.) She slipped on a pair of matte black flats to complete the look, which featured the chicest details. Its pointed toe design and dainty bow added a feminine touch to the essential shoe.

Carlos Alvarez/GC Images/Getty Images

While a less frequent player amongst the royal set, the unfussy shoe has popped up in Queen Letizia's closet more than once over the years. In Oct. 2020, the royal wore a patent leather flat with asymmetrical straps for a meeting at Red Cross Spain. She paired them with a cool tweed jacket and similar foundational pieces to her latest look.

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Queen Letizia knows how to incorporate of-the-moment trends into her royal wardrobe by selecting the more subtle designs. For the sake of keeping a manicured and professional appearance, she always opts for a more structured flat, though the choice itself also signals that she's totally on board with the shoe's runway resurgence. For a classic black flat like her's, browse the options below. Then, recreate her latest look with similar pieces.

