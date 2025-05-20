Over the years, numerous celebrities have sourced Pamela Anderson for style and beauty inspiration. Most recently, Beyoncé, Katie Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown, and Kim Kardashian (to name a few) have recreated her signature ‘90s aesthetic, which spotlighted a bombshell blowout, smoked-out eyeshadow, and ultra-thin eyebrows. But while other A-listers channel her younger self, Anderson has stayed loyal to her current minimalist, makeup-free era. Until now, that is. On May 19, the icon’s makeup artist posted a refreshed take on her ‘90s beauty routine, down to the pale, over-lined lips and voluminous waves.

In recent years, Anderson has gone makeup-free at A-list affairs like the SAG-AFTRA, the BAFTAs, the Academy Awards, the Fashion Awards, and various movie premieres. She’s sported more dramatic beauty looks on a few magazine covers, including the January 2025 issue of Elle. However, none have matched her bold, grungy glam from the ‘90s and early 2000s. But at a photoshoot in 2022, her makeup artist David Velasquez made it happen. Alongside a throwback pic of Anderson on set, Velasquez captioned his Instagram post, “🔥🎸🤘🏻 Rock N Roll like the 90s 🎸🤘🏻🎸.” According to his now-viral post, Velasquez used products from Melt Cosmetics to achieve the nostalgic beat. Looking straight out of 1997, the Showgirl actor’s eyes were ultra-smoked around her entire lid, tight-lined in black, and adorned with voluminous false lashes. In true Anderson fashion, Velasquez blended out the black eyeshadow with a mauve shade toward her brow bone. Her super skinny brows were darkened and defined in a quintessential noughties way.

From there, Velasquez chose matte complexion products, including foundation, contour, and bronzer. Like her ‘90s makeup, her cheeks featured very little blush, contrary to today’s standards. Anderson upped the retro-inspired vibes with over-lined lips and a beige lipstick — her signature lip combo back in the day.

To no surprise, Anderson’s hair was just as ‘90s-coded. First, Velasquez curled her bright blonde hair with an oversized barrel. Then, he teased her roots, which added height and volume to her bombshell waves. From there, he parted Anderson’s hair to the side. Instead of the off-center middle part she chooses these days, the deep side part aligned with her brow bone. Thanks to this dramatic of a part, her chunky layers framed her face effortlessly — just like they would at the start of her decades-long career.

Pamela Anderson at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Las Vegas in 1995. Steve.Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s been awhile since Anderson embraced her sultry side — decades, in fact. So, as soon as Velasquez posted the throwback, it broke the internet. One commenter wrote, “There she is❤️🙌🔥👏😍,” while another said, “We’ve been waiting for her.” All this to say? Her devoted fanbase will applaud any aesthetic Anderson channels. But her 2022 moment is certainly a fan-favorite.