Giving the daring, dazzling looks Cardi B lived in all throughout 2023, is it any wonder that she kicked-off the New Year with such a visual bang? Just when it started to seem like the rapper-style star had exhausted every possible beauty trend, hair color, and outfit combination, she popped up on Instagram with something entirely fresh — and it’s already setting the tone for 2024. Cardi B’s skinny ‘90s eyebrows would be thrilling on their own, but she decided to pair the pencil-thin, angular shape with a set of piercing blue colored contacts. It’s a little retro and a little futuristic all at the same time, and it’s making a notoriously boring month feel so exciting.

For context, Cardi’s just-acquired aesthetic likely wasn’t prompted by the changing calendar alone. The star is celebrating her new single girl era after sharing news of her breakup with Offset, declaring on Instagram Live that she wants to “start 2024 fresh. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning.” Cardi’s retro-inspired brows certainly fit the bill. Long and dramatically curved, they frame her icy contact lenses and the smoky, sultry eye makeup she wore out on New Year’s Eve.

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s explored the itty-bitty brow look, but it is her most striking take on the trend — which just reemerged — yet. Those who remember the ‘90s and early ‘00s know that paper-thin arches were the most beloved technique of the time, which Cardi seems to reference in her Instagram post caption. “What’s love got to do wit it?” she wrote alongside a winking emoji, harkening back to the 2002 Fat Joe hit featuring Ashanti. The music video ruled TRL for years, and Cardi’s new brows make her look like she could have easily starred in it.

Before getting too comfortable with Cardi’s fantastic eyebrows, though, remember that they probably won’t last into February — the star has too much fun constantly changing up her look to commit to any one style for too long.