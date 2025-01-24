When Pamela Anderson attended the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, she looked as stunning as ever in a black gown and opera gloves as well as her now-infamous makeup-free face. “No glam team, it’s just me,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin about her effortless beauty look, which she’s worn proudly since 2023 when her fresh face at Paris Fashion Week first made waves. But just because she’s comfortable in her own skin — literally — doesn’t mean she’s sworn off glam for good. In fact, she just graced the cover of ELLE’s February issue with a full face of makeup plus retro hair that feels so Veronica Lake-inspired.

In a spread by photographer Adrienne Raquel, The Last Showgirl star appears in the magazine looking strong, confident, and yes, glamorous in an Alexander McQueen herringbone skirt suit and sheer black tights as well as a series of other designer menswear styles by the likes of Bottega Veneta, Valentino, and Saint Laurent. As for her hair, celebrity stylist and Unilever haircare ambassador Lacy Redway sculpted Anderson’s golden shoulder-length hair into soft, Old Hollywood-inspired waves. To complete the look, Rokael Lizama gave the Sonsie founder smoky, shimmery eyes with more defined brows and nude lips, while Gemma Buffalo dressed up her nails with an of-the-moment naked manicure.

The former Baywatch star and Playboy model was once synonymous with a specific brand of beauty that could best be described as bombshell. With her tousled blowouts and updos (which continue to be emulated by celebrities even today), skinny brows, and sexy ensembles, she was always a standout at events throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s. However, over the years, she’s slowly been going through an evolution which led her to her less-is-more look and now she’s continuing to redefine beauty and find new ways to express it that feel true to herself.

Inside the issue, Anderson expands on the subject in her interview with Martha Stewart. “I’ve always been a little bit of a rebel,” explains when asked about her decision to go make-up free. “I decided that I don’t have to wear makeup every day or be in a hair and makeup chair every day. Even in this photo shoot for ELLE, I wore makeup, and it was exciting and glamorous. I’m trying to find what my next incarnation is. I’m a farm girl, but I love glamour, and I love beauty.”

Over the past year, Anderson has already shown signs of this experimentation with her hairstyles — whether that means cutting her own hair and throwing in wispy bangs or dressing it up in a chic chignon. And now that she’s open to playing with more traditional glam again — on her own terms, this time — we can’t wait to see how she wears it next.