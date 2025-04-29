The hyper-flushed cheeks you see all over TikTok and Instagram are solid proof that blush is still at the height of its main character moment. However, powder blushes in particular are taking over makeup bags, and it’s easy to see why. “With beauty trends shifting towards soft-focus, airbrushed skin, powder formulas offer that seamless blurred flush that looks effortless,” says J. Brandon Correra, national makeup artist & senior manager of artistry, YSL Beauty US. “While cream and gel blushes have been popular for their dewy finish, powder blush is now stealing the spotlight for its long wear, buildability, and ability to melt into the skin without disturbing base makeup.”

A few more reasons to go the powder route: It stays in place longer than creams and gels, making it ideal for oily and combination skin, especially since it helps control excess shine and won’t slide or break down as the day goes on, Correra says.

To ace application, Correra suggests starting by properly prepping your base. “Whether you prefer a matte or dewy complexion, ensure your base is set properly before applying powder blush,” he says. “If you’re wearing foundation, I lightly set with a finishing powder like YSL Beauty’s All Hours Hyper Finish to create a smooth canvas for easier application.” Next, choose the right makeup brush; a fluffy, tapered blush brush works best to diffuse the color for a soft and natural finish. To avoid picking up too much product, lightly dip your brush into the top of the blush and using the weight of the brush, swipe down. Tap the inside lid to diffuse any excess before applying.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images The final look you’re going for should guide your application method. “For a lifted effect, sweep the blush on the tops of the cheekbones and blend upward toward the temples,” Correra says, noting that this technique works best with satin shades. “For a youthful, natural flush, focus on the apples of the cheeks and blend outward — this can be done with a matte or satin finish, but it’s best to select the shade that emulates your natural flush,” the makeup artist explains. Finally, for a sculpted look, Correra says to apply the blush slightly below the cheekbones and diffuse it toward the hairline. “For a seamless finish, using a soft figure eight circular motion, blend the blush into your skin for an effortless, diffused look,” Correra says. “If you apply too much, use a touch of concealer or foundation or right on top to soften it.” Now that you know how to apply powder blush, these are the best ones to add to your makeup collection.

Tower 28 GetSet Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush $22 See On Tower 28 If a setting powder and a highly pigmented blush had a baby, it would be this unique formula from Tower 28. Delivering 12 hours of fade-proof wear, the clean formula is even sweat-proof. It has a blurring effect and smooths texture — including pores — and helps zap shine.

YSL Beauty Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush $45 See On YSL Beauty Leave it to YSL to create a compact so chic that it practically doubles as an accessory. Like a filter for your cheeks, this blurring blush camouflages textural imperfections and pores, plus mattifies along the way. The silky texture feels soft on skin and nourishes with squalane and rosehip sourced from the YSL Beauty Ourika community gardens. Available in matte and satin finishes, it boasts 24-hour wear and is waterproof and sweat-proof.

Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Powder $32 See On Haus Labs Packed with pigment for major color payoff, it’s loaded with skin-loving ingredients to pamper your complexion. There’s fermented arnica to reduce redness and irritation, hydraberry extracted from red raspberries to boost hydration and the skin barrier, squalane to nourish and soften, shea butter to moisturize, and vitamins C and E for antioxidant protection.

Westman Atelier The Powder Duos $75 See On Westman Atelier The epitome of a power couple. Your face isn’t one dimension, so why should your blush be? The dual shades are designed to be used in tandem — the deeper shade lifts cheekbones while the lighter hue brings a pop of color. Beautifully blendable, the micro-milled formula is light as a feather and spiked with plant-derived squalane for a second skin effect in a soft matte finish.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Matte Bouncy Blush $27 See On Sephora True to its name, this blush actually is bouncy, which explains how it glides over skin and doesn’t settle in lines or creases. Available in seven shades, it has a blurring effect and can go soft and subtle to bold and bright, depending on how you apply it. To ensure it stays put, the formula is water-, sweat-, and humidity-resistant.

Saie SuperSuede Baked Powder Blush $28 See On Saie A tiny bit of bella vita is baked into each blush—Saie taps old school Italian techniques of hand-whipping and baking blushes, which is how they land that velvety smooth texture. All six shades melt into skin and boast a blurred finish. A planet-friendly bonus: Each compact is made from 62% PCR content.

Sisley Paris L'Orchidée Highlighter Blush $135 See On Nordstrom A palette so pretty you might hesitate to dip your brush in it, its effects are just as striking as the orchid design. All three shades include a pearlescent, light-diffusing highlighter blush that can be used for a subtle sculpting effect. White lily is added to the formula to soften skin.

W3LL People Superpowder Blush Powder $18 See On W3LL People Powered by plant-based ingredients, this baked powder blush is formulated with squalane sourced from olives to hydrate, organic corn starch to zap excess oil and prevent creasing, and magnolia bark to calm skin. All four shades leave a natural flush and a semi-matte finish.

DIBS Beauty The Duet Baked Blush Duo $34 See On DIBS Beauty Talk about a triple threat. Quite the multitasker, it works overtime as a blush, topper and highlighter. Each of the five compacts have two shades that can be worn solo or blended. Formulated to hydrate with jojoba and macadamia oils, the baked formula also has blurring properties.