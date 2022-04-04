Olivia Rodrigo Styled Her Grammys Performance Dress So Different From The Runway Look

Every year, celebrities shock and surprise with how they transform outfits from past seasons’ runways. Sometimes, their dresses are given a small, personalized spin; other times, they’re completely unrecognizable from their original versions. While there was not an abundance of examples of this specific brand of creativity at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this year, there was one star who did put an unexpected twist on their ensemble for the evening by way of some expert styling tricks. The celeb in question? Olivia Rodrigo, whose Givenchy dress in her 2022 Grammys performance of her song “Drivers License” got a ‘90s spin that made it look totally different from its runway counterpart.

The main piece in her outfit was from the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection, and was originally styled quite minimally on the runway. In fact, all that accompanied it then was a pair of thigh-high boots and what appeared to be the slightest bit of jewelry. But leave it to 19-year-old Rodrigo to give the designer number some Gen Z-style flair, which she provided in this instance in spades.

Rather than its Matrix-esque original appearance in the collection, the singer’s stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, paired the flouncy white frock with Amina Muaddi x Wolford fishnet tights, chunky black combat boots, and double choker necklaces (seemingly a theme of Rodrigo’s for the evening). Paired with the sweet, frilly dress, the accessories provided the perfect amount of ‘90s grunge that definitely matched up with the singer’s style.

(+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The look wasn’t just a departure from its runway appearance, however. Earlier in the evening, the Grammy winner for Best Pop Solo Performance donned a long black dress by Vivienne Westwood which, while equally cool, featured a very different silhouette and vibe. The long piece included off-the-shoulder straps, a body-hugging figure, and a bedazzled pink outline (plus a pair of opera gloves), giving off a moody elegance and a touch of glam.

Her dramatic outfit change and creative styling choices showed that the young singer isn’t only worth of awards in the category of music; she clearly also has a way with fashion that’s just as deserving of recognition. Now, we’re counting the seconds to see what she does — and wears — next.