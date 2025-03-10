Ever since Hailey Bieber donned custom Saint Laurent for her pregnancy pics in May 2024, celebrity baby announcements have reached a new glamorous level. In August, Cardi B confirmed she was expecting her third child in a plunging red dress, which showcased her baby bump, of course. Then in November, the almost mom-of-four, Megan Fox bared it all in nothing but black liquid. And now, Olivia Culpo followed suit. On March 10, the former Miss Universe winner announced she’s pregnant with her first child. Marking the start of her maternity era, Culpo shared a black-and-white photo with her 5.5 million Instagram followers, alongside the caption, “next chapter, motherhood.”

Ten months after Culpo tied the knot with San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey, the WAG delivered her first (of many) pregnancy-friendly looks. The multi-hyphenate embodied pure elegance in a white one-shoulder gown. Atop her right shoulder was a cinched knot, which gave the LWD a gorgeous Grecian feel. The dress was adorned with delicate drapery, cradling her growing baby bump perfectly. To ensure all eyes were on her bump, Culpo opted out of jewelry completely — even her 8-karat oval-cut wedding ring. In lieu of accessories, she tapped into the soap nails trend with a clean manicure.

In addition to the solo shot, the mom-to-be continued the celebration with a Bieber-inspired short film, starring Culpo and her husband. The video began with close-ups of the power couple in a field, captured by videographer Evan Paterakis. Culpo, for one, styled another white look. This time, it was a ‘90s-looking satin slip dress, complete with a low back and thin straps. She paired it with slouchy knee-high boots in a timeless tan hue. Later in the clip, the duo posed in a photo studio with their baby’s sonogram in hand. Culpo continued her all-white theme in an empire waistline dress with a floor-length skirt.

Now that Culpo’s pregnancy is public knowledge, it’s only a matter of time before she wears her first street style maternity set. In the meantime, follow the A-lister’s IG (if you don’t already) for updates.