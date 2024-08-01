Heads up, everyone: Another celebrity baby is on the way! Congratulations are in order for Cardi B, who revealed on August 1 that she’s expecting her third child. The “I Like It” rapper confirmed the news on Instagram, just 24 hours after she filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. The mom-to-be captioned her post, “With every ending comes a new beginning” — a clear callout to her estranged husband, whom she married back in 2018. For Cardi B’s surprise pregnancy announcement, the star cradled her growing baby bump in a plunging gown — solidifying her new maternity era will be a stylish one.

Right around lunchtime on Thursday afternoon, Cardi B shared the happy update with her 166 million Instagram followers. Just like Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent-clad baby announcement, the multi-hyphenate was a picture of glamour as she channeled her signature aesthetic in front of the New York skyline. To no surprise, Cardi’s baby bump was on full display in a red satin gown with a dramatic neckline that stretched down below her belly button. The floor-length design featured a matching neck scarf draped behind her back — a celeb-approved accent with a retro feel. From there, Cardi upped the elegant ante by layering a matching fur coat overtop, which similarly extended to the rooftop floor. Underneath the hem of her dress peeped her pointy pumps, which continued the monochromatic moment.

To let her baby bump grab all the worthy attention, Cardi opted for simple accessories, including ‘80s-inspired button earrings (one of the season’s most notable crazes). In true Cardi fashion, her hair and makeup choices were just as captivating as her luxurious look. She made up for the lack of jewelry with a timeless messy bun and striking winged eyeshadow.

If her previous pregnancies prove anything, it’s that Cardi’s third approach to maternity wear will certainly be one to watch. Fashion enthusiasts still aren’t over the fashion muse’s custom Jeremy Scott ensemble at the 2018 Met Gala (you know the one).