It’s not often that a celebrity deletes their entire Instagram grid, but when they do, it always causes a stir. Back in May, Megan Fox wiped her IG clean and unfollowed everyone — even her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. And until now, she hasn’t posted anything. On November 11, she broke her silence (and the internet) with the ultimate comeback: Fox announced she’s pregnant with her fourth child — her first with the “Lonely Road” singer. Even though the comments are turned off, the now-viral photo garnered over 800,000 likes in under an hour.

Fox made her thunderous return to social media on an otherwise mundane Monday afternoon. While other celebrities drape their baby bump in designer attire for their pregnancy photos (think Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent gown), Fox opted out of clothes entirely. Instead of channeling her edgy aesthetic, the multi-hyphenate wore nothing but black liquid. The tar-like substance dripped down Fox’s entire body as she cradled her growing baby bump. She tagged Kelly’s IG handle atop her stomach. The last time fans saw the Jennifer’s Body star, she had aqua blue hair. But for her baby photoshoot, she returned to her black roots with a slightly curled wet look. Usually, Fox loves to accessorize with lots of jewelry, but this time, she saved her signature layered necklaces and chunky earrings for her next maternity moment.

Underneath the striking photo was Fox’s caption, “Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️.” Fans believe this is a reference to the miscarriage she suffered alongside Kelly back in late 2023. “I’d never been through anything like that in my life,” Fox told Good Morning America in November 2023. “I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and apart...separately trying to navigate ‘What does this mean? and ‘Why did this happen?’” She took time away from the spotlight to grieve this loss.

As Fox prepares for her rainbow baby, stay tuned for the return of her maternity era. If it’s anything like her previous pregnancies, it’s sure to be stellar.