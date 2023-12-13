Call it the Taylor Swift effect, but NFL WAGs (wives and girlfriends) are having quite the style moment of late. This season, the significant others of professional football athletes are becoming better known than their partners, with their game-day looks a particular point of interest for fans and the fashion set alike.

To be clear, celebrities who double as WAGs, like Olivia Culpo, Simone Biles, the aforementioned Taylor Swift, and Ciara are already beloved for their respective talents and career achievements — but from fall to late winter, it’s their stadium style and strategic styling of official team merch that’s inspiring the masses. Ciara, for her part, has recently been partial to customizing chic casual separates with husband Russell Wilson’s likeness. She’s also no stranger to a Denver Bronco-themed vintage tracksuit, and makes it look so elevated and streamlined with coordinating kicks and luxe jewelry.

The fascination around NFL WAG style has also turned a few unknowns into fashion darlings. Take, for instance Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick. With an Instagram following of 1.6M the Texas native and mother of two is beloved for her fierce devotion to her family and the label-decked outfits she sports when cheering on the Chiefs... often alongside new BFF T-Swift. Mahomes manages to make the team’s red, white, and gold color palette work wonders on her wardrobe, mixing designer outerwear with customized team gear seamlessly.

And that’s just the tip of the WAG iceberg. Ahead, take note of the nine NFL better-halves to follow for endless game-day inspo.

@oliviaculpo

Culpo, who is recently engaged to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Christian McCaffrey, brings the “lewks” to Sunday football, sometimes going super elevated in cropped knit cardigans and slingback heels or super casual in vintage Niners tees and cut-off jean shorts (for home games, of course). Either way, there’s always a touch of glam by way of statement jewelry or designer handbag.

@ciara

While the “1, 2 Step” singer may be out of the limelight for a few weeks due to the recent welcoming of baby girl Amora, she’ll be dazzling the sidelines with her luxe athleisure in no time. This season, in particular, the performer has been teaching us all a vital lesson in casual comfort, donning all manner of sweatsuits and athleisure wear, often accented by customized team merch.

Biles is an icon on her own, beloved by fans for her high-flying Olympic medal-winning gymnastics. But it’s been her sweet moments as the devoted wife of Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens that’s putting her on the radar of football fans. Even in the midst of chilly Wisconsin home games, Biles manages to look ever the winter princess in her green and yellow puffer vests and parkas, which she often accessorizes with cozy beanies and trendy Moon Boots.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Swift, as we know, has been using the Chiefs VIP suites as her own personal runway, rocking all manner of outfits in the team’s colors. Like Culpo, Swift has served more formal, designer-heavy looks, like the red Stella McCartney teddy coat worn over a black Louis Vuitton mini-skirt and Stuart Weitzman boots she wore on Dec. 3. But she can also go more vintage-inspired with the archival Chief’s sweaters, like the one worn on Dec. 10.

Come for the sweet spousal moments, stay for Claire Kittle’s killer style. Wife of 49ers tight end George Kittle, Claire truly has a sparkle all her own. The University of Iowa alum has a knack for turning heads on game day, typically via a well-placed statement boot by big name designers like Christian Louboutin or Jimmy Choo.

@kristinjuszczyk

Another 49ers WAG worth following, Kristin Juszczyk, wife of fullback Kyle Juszczyk is often tapped by brands like Levi’s for special outfitting events — that’s just how stylish she is. Definitely the more playful of the bunch, former real estate agent will splash her husband’s number and team colors on anything (bomber jackets, knee-high boots, bucket hats) and sometimes do multiple logo’d items at once. Somehow, she manages to make it all look streamlined and, dare we say, chic. And then there are the more unexpectedly simple moments, where she’ll done a denim, fur-lined trench with leather boots and look every bit the Old Hollywood starlet — you know, if they were married to a football player.

@brittanylynne

Now often seen alongside Swift cheering on the Chiefs, let’s be clear that Brittany Mahomes has been the team’s biggest cheerleader long before the singer came into the picture. Together since high school, Brittany and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are on their way to being NFL royalty. Every bit the queen, Brittany has certainly made her presence known at games with her designer take on stadium style. A fan of mixing and matching, you’ll often see her pairing high-end labels with Chiefs merch, like the all-white ensemble from November 21, where she topped Mahomes’-themed sweatpants with a Prada puffer jacket.

@alix_earle

Miami Dolphins’ wide receiver Braxton Berrios hasn’t been dating influencer Alix Earle for that long, but football fans are already on board with this new couple. Earle’s cozy cute game day style likely has something to do with it, as she’s been seen at her beau’s games in cool vintage Dolphin’s gear and accessorized to the nines with fuzzy earmuffs and sleek leather ankle boots.