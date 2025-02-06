While red carpet season is technically in full swing, the last major event for actors was the Golden Globe Awards on January 5. Since then, the season’s most illustrious stars have kept a surprisingly low profile. Angelina Jolie, for one, only steps out for grocery runs while she awaits the next A-list affair. But on Feb. 5, Jolie, one of this year’s most nominated actors, finally returned to the red carpet. On the second day of the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the fashion muse donned a backless ivory dress to accept the Maltin Modern Master Award (the festival’s highest honor).

Inside the Arlington Theatre in the heart of Santa Barbara, Jolie delivered her third step-and-repeat of 2025. The Maria star was a vision in a floor-length slip dress. Her silky style featured a straight-across high neckline, thin straps, and hidden pockets. Always on board for a monochrome moment, Jolie paired the little white dress with a complementary blazer, effortlessly draped atop her shoulders. Underneath the elongated hem peeked a pointy black pump from Aquazzura, adorned with transparent cutouts. Once Jolie removed her off-white jacket, all eyes went to her LWD’s plunging back. A thin horizontal silver strap stretched across the center of her back, which held the slip in place. Then, the fabric draped into a delicate cowl shape. This detail showcased her numerous back tattoos. In true Jolie fashion, she finished her ensemble with minimal jewelry — just gold diamond earrings.

(+) Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage/Getty Images (+) JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait long for the Maleficent actor’s next red carpet walk. She’ll likely attend the Critics Choice Awards on Friday, Feb. 7. So, stay tuned to TZR for updates.