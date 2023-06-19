Although bridal outfits like Sofia Richie’s three Chanel dresses or Jennifer Lopez’s floor-sweeping wedding gown from Ralph Lauren feel classic and elegant, sometimes these more traditional styles aren’t for you, and that’s OK. If this is the case, and you need some style inspo, look to several other Hollywood stars who have tossed out the fashion rule book by rocking nontraditional wedding outfits. Celebs like Sophie Turner, for example, opted for a Bevza jumpsuit at her 2019 Vegas ceremony to Joe Jonas while Sarah Jessica Parker said her “I dos” to Matthew Broderick in a black Morgane Le Fay dress back in 1997. These two ladies are just some examples of brides who went off the beaten path and totally pulled it off. They show that you can still feel chic and classy, even if you don’t wear the traditional long veil or princess gown, which paves the way for more people to experiment with their own looks for their big day.

When you think about it, weddings are supposed to be about you and your partner’s love, so at the end of the day do what makes the both of you happiest. Whether that’s eloping to a faraway island in Bali — we suggest packing a white slip à la Cindy Crawford as your wedding dress — or having a quiet ceremony at the courthouse followed by an intimate dinner with close friends and family, where you choose to tie the knot can be just as non-conformist as what you choose to wear.

Should you need fun inspiration in either departments, scroll ahead to see where several of your favorite stars got married plus the look — and in some cases, looks — they rocked while walking down the aisle.

Sarah Jessica Parker

In 1997, Sarah Jessica Parker broke tradition in a black wedding dress when she said “I do” to actor Matthew Broderick. The unconventional look wasn’t the only surprise that day: the couple also kept the ceremony itself a secret from their loved ones by inviting them to New York’s Angel Oresanz Synagogue under the pretense it would be a regular party. Although Parker’s Morgane Le Fay gown made a fashion statement even Carrie Bradshaw herself would likely approve of, the actor admitted in a 2009 Harper’s Bazaar interview that she would wear a different outfit if given a do-over. “I’d wear a beautiful, proper wedding dress like I should have worn that day,” she said, explaining she only went with a black dress over white as to not attract attention from the public.

Cindy Crawford

Model Cindy Crawford wore a white mini slip dress when she married Rande Gerber in 1998. The John Galliano number coupled with her tousled wavy hair suited their wedding in the Bahamas perfectly, and the couple also ditched their shoes for the ultimate relaxed beach vibe. In Crawford’s 2015 book Becoming, she wrote of her casual wedding look: “I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning.”

Mandy Moore

The actor’s 2018 wedding to musician Taylor Goldsmith was so dreamy, and her dress was further evidence of that. Moore’s custom polka dot piece was inspired by a pink and black Spring 2019 runway look from Rodarte. Her blush gown featured layers of delicate tiered tulle, which just so happened to color-coordinate nicely with the lush florals at their intimate backyard ceremony in Los Angeles.

Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones actor was all about unconventionality at her and Joe Jonas’ small Vegas wedding in 2019. She wore a silky Bevza jumpsuit with pink sunglasses that matched her husband’s own pair. Although the couple’s first ceremony was more casual, they did step it up a few weeks later by holding a bigger, traditional affair in France. (Sometimes, you just have to have the best of both worlds!)

Keira Knightley

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

For her marriage to musician James Righton in 2013, Knightley took the bridal phrase “something old” quite literally. The Chanel mini dress she said her “I dos” in was the same look she had worn to a 2008 pre-BAFTA party. Knightley told The Telegraph, “I just wanted to be in something I had had a great time in, something I would have a great time in again.” On her big day, the actor styled the piece with a white tweed jacket designed by Karl Lagerfeld. To everyone’s surprise, the actor wore the mini for a third time — with a sheer, embellished long-sleeve top — in 2013 when she attended the SeriousFun London Gala.

Naomi Watts

Who says you need to walk down the aisle in a white princess ballgown? Watts eschewed tradition in her lacy Oscar de la Renta number when she married actor Billy Crudup in June 2023. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at the courthouse in New York City, then Watts shared the news on social media with photos and a simple caption that read: “Hitched!” All her celebrity friends, like Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, left their well wishes to the two in Watts’ comments section, which, if you have time, give them a read — the whole thing is too cute.

Kourtney Kardashian

Cobra Team/BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana bustier mini dress with a floor-sweeping veil to her ceremony with Travis Barker in May 2022. This wasn’t the first time the bride opted for this style as throughout her wedding weekend, she rocked short dresses, including a black corseted look also from the aforementioned Italian brand. If you missed all these details the first time around, don’t worry: the couple even released a Hulu special, Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, that documented their entire wedding weekend if you want to take a trip down memory lane.

Lily Allen

Celebrities love an intimate Vegas wedding. Back in September 2020, Allen wed actor David Harbour at the Graceland Chapel. She wore a ‘60s-inspired Dior mini dress, which she had picked out with her then eight-year-old daughter, Ethel Mary Cooper, mere hours before the actual ceremony. Afterwards, the whole family went to In-N-Out for the “reception.”

Chloë Sevigny

Sevigny is a fashion It girl, lauded for her cool, experimental style so it only makes sense her bridal outfits were of the same caliber. For her courthouse ceremony in 2020 to art gallery director Siniša Mačković, she wore a black, bodycon dress while pregnant with their son, Vanja. Two years later in May 2022, the couple held a more traditional ceremony in Connecticut. Sevigny wore an ethereal, semi-sheer Jean Paul Gaultier gown that looked like a work of art.

Solange Knowles

Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty Images

In 2014, Knowles struck the happy medium between a timeless and modern bridal look in this off-white chic jumpsuit from Stéphane Rolland. The clean lines and simplicity, contrasted with a sultry low-cut neckline, made this look stand out. Meanwhile, her husband Alan Ferguson wore a more stark white suit while gazing lovely at his wife as the couple posed next to a pair of bikes — adorable.

Audrey Hepburn

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Moore isn’t the only one in Hollywood history to wear a pink bridal look as back in 1969, fashion and film icon Hepburn did too. For her town hall wedding to Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, she rocked a Givenchy mini dress — the same house that created her iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s LBD —what with a matching headscarf. This was a fresh take on a bridal headpiece as it felt cooler than a classic cathedral veil. She finished off her chic look with white tights, heels, and gloves.

Kristen Bell

When Bell married actor Dax Shepard in 2013, she wore a super casual ensemble at the Beverly Hills courthouse. She rocked a black top with coordinating pants and wedges. A silver statement necklace glistened from her neck for that added sparkle. Then it was Shepard’s turn to break tradition on his part: instead of putting on a wedding band, he got a tattoo of a bell plus the initials K, D, and L (a nod to their daughter, Lincoln).