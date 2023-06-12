Brides, how’s your Pinterest wedding board coming along these days? Can it use some fresh gown inspiration? If so, you’ll want to pin Naomi Watts’ dreamy courthouse wedding dress ASAP. In case you missed it, on Saturday June 10, The Watcher star tied the knot with fellow actor Billy Crudup in Manhattan. She posed on the steps with her new hubby in an Oscar de la Renta Sweetheart Water Lilly Guipure dress. For the secret ceremony, Watts worked with her go-to stylist Jeanann Williams to bring the ethereal fashion moment to life.

The timeless number, which still has a few sizes left in stock (for now), featured an A-line silhouette, lace detailing, and a bustier style bodice. Before she chose this look, it sounds like Watts was going to wear something from her own closet. In a comment on Williams’ IG post, the actor wrote: “Awwww thanks jeans and thanks for talking me into going beyond my own closet and sending me the gorgeous dress!!” (While we’re sure Watts would have looked great in anything from her own wardrobe, we’re giving props to Williams for this romantic, fresh pick!) The wedding-day ensemble was, of course, styled to perfection. The bride stepped out in strappy Gianvito Rossi gold heels, an Anita Ko pear diamond choker, and additional jewels from Briony Raymond.

Naturally, the Hollywood crowd and friends of Watts, including Chloë Sevigny, Katie Holmes, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Coolidge, all expressed their excitement for the actor on her Instagram post. “Congratulations to the beautiful bride and groom!,” said Sevigny. Meanwhile, Coolidge wrote, “Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!👏👏👏👏Congrats!!! 🎸🎸💋💋🍾🍾You two couldn't look happier !!!XO.” We love to see the support flooding in.

If you’re still reeling over Watts’ courthouse ceremony (we don’t blame you), shop a selection of lace bridal numbers below.