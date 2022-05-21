If there’s one crucial piece of information to know about the Kardashian family, it’s that they’re all masters in throwing extravaganzas. Whether it be merely a birthday party for the kids or a Mother’s Day celebration, every single family member goes above and beyond on the decor, food, and fashion. That’s why Kourtney Kardashian’s bridal looks in Italy were nothing sort of spectacular. For her four-day wedding weekend, she packed a variety of dresses (thus far) that not only spoke to her personal gothic-meets-sultry style, but also paid a nod to the country she was in. (Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana designed her looks.)

To kick off the celebratory events, Kardashian first stepped out in a boudoir-inspired sheer red dress. Given her (and her family’s) penchant for wearing naked dresses on the red carpet, this look wasn’t a complete shock factor for fans, but nevertheless she did look glamorous. A furry bolero as well as floral-adorned heels completed the look. Meanwhile, guests like Kendall Jenner followed suit on the sheer note by wearing a strapless black midi dress, which was accessorized with a red gemstone cross necklace.

The morning after, Kardashian was spotted in a black mini bustier dress — not all that different from her white bridal look at the courthouse a week ago — while boarding a yacht with her family. She completed the look with a short blue lace veil and minimalist black heels. Her son Reign wore a graphic print silky set with white sneakers while Landon Asher Barker (Travis Barker’s son) rocked all black like his stepmother.

A Bridal Look For Yacht Day

NINO/GC Images

Kardashian eschewed traditional bridal norms and opted for black on her wedding weekend. Her LBD felt classic, but had that added dramatic flair thanks to her blue and black veil. The family took a yacht to have lunch at Abbey of San Fruttuoso, which is a spot located on the Italian Riviera.

A Sheer Red Dress For Dinner

NINO/GC Images

Barker wore an all-black look to let his bride shine in red while they were out to dinner in Italy. The back of Kardashian’s heels certainly stole the spotlight, as the flowers added a romantic touch to her overall look.

If you love Kardashian’s bridal ensembles so far, you can shop similar pieces to her’s ahead for your own big day. Keep checking back on this story, too, as TZR will update it with more outfits from her elaborate wedding weekend.

