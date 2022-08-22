ICYMI, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for over a month. The couple obtained a marriage license back in July during an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, but the wedding festivities are far from being over. The duo continued the celebrations by throwing an exclusive party on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia over the weekend. According to TMZ, the Georgia estate holds a special meaning for the two: they originally were supposed to tie the knot here after Affleck proposed in 2002, but the couple broke up in 2004. For the momentous occasion, Lopez debuted her wedding dress — a lavish couture gown by Ralph Lauren — that was no less memorable and noteworthy than the two bridal looks she wore in Vegas.

The actor’s third bridal outfit featured short flutter sleeves, an open back, and a skirt with tiered all-over ruching and a dramatic, flowing train. She completed the look with an even longer, cascading veil, which was held in place by an ivory-hued headband, and what appears to be a pair of pearl earrings. As for Affleck, he opted for a sleek tailored ensemble that comprised a white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie.

To recap, the couple’s wedding wardrobe so far includes a traditional, ‘60s-inspired wedding dress and an extravagant, elaborately embellished off-the-shoulder bridal gown. The former, according to J.Lo’s newsletter, came from an old movie, while the latter was designed by the Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad. And now, although Lopez and Affleck’s wedding celebrations have come to an end, there’s no doubt that their matching couple outfits will continue to pop up in pap photos and on social media.