Nicole Kidman Gave This Dangerously Flirty Fashion Trend Her Own Special Twist

When stars grace the covers of magazines, you can expect their editorial outfits to be bold and statement-making. Take Serena Williams, for example, who stunned in Vogue’s September issue in a pastel blue Balenciaga dress that blended in seamlessly with the ocean backdrop. Beyoncé also had an iconic photoshoot this year for British Vogue as she posed on top of a horse. To add to this laundry list of celebrities who’ve secured editorials this year is Nicole Kidman. Her outfit on Perfect Magazine’s cover has garnered serious attention.

Her entire look for the shoot was designed by Diesel’s Creative Director Glenn Martens. Kidman wore a textured halter-neck top from the label’s Fall 2022 runway collection, paired with a bandage-inspired quilted miniskirt. (The top was originally styled on the runway with a coordinating bottom in similar hues.) Kidman’s gray skirt from the cover, on the other hand, seems to be custom-made for the actor as the exact piece wasn’t on the runway. (Similar versions of the eye-catching bandage design were part of the Fall 2022 collection, though.) For Kidman, this piece was a departure from her usual style as it leaned more into a Y2K aesthetic versus the actor’s typical classic and elegant looks.

(+) Estrop/Getty Images (+) Estrop/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Nevertheless, the actor looked strong and powerful on the Perfect Magazine cover. She was named the receipt of the Perfect Icon Award, too, in tandem with doing the shoot. Other stars who have posed for Perfect Magazine’s pages include Cate Blanchett, Iris Law, Kaia Gerber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Given that Kidman is fully on board with the miniskirt look — she previously wore the viral Miu Miu set for Vanity Fair, you can expect this trend to continue to flourish for the fall 2022 season. For many stars, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, denim options have been their foray into this look. But, as seen in Kidman’s Diesel outfit, there are plenty of non-jean skirts to choose from, too. Shop a few of these selections, ahead.

