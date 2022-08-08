Kylie Jenner’s Outfit In London Resembled Victoria Beckham’s Look From 2001

Earlier this year, the miniskirt trend dominated the runways, with fashion houses like Prada and Miu Miu debuting extra-short styles in their Spring/Summer 2022 collections. As a result of the trend’s resurgence, one piece in particular has made a comeback: the denim mini. This 2000s-beloved garment has popped up all over Instagram and has become a staple in the Jenner sisters’ wardrobes. After Kendall wore one in Wyoming, her younger sister Kylie followed suit. Over the weekend, Kylie rocked a denim miniskirt look while in London with Travis Scott. (The rapper performed at London’s O2 Arena.)

For the sold-out show, Jenner styled her deconstructed skirt — it looked like two different denim pieces glued together — from Los Angeles-based brand Devised Antithetical with a vintage moto jacket from Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1990 collection. The jacket featured a “TMW” logo on the front, which was a signature in the late designer’s work, and had red paneling throughout, which perfectly coordinated with Scott’s Yohji Yamamoto outerwear. Jenner’s rare piece had a nostalgic feel to it, too, and the style was actually a favorite of Victoria Beckham’s back in the early 2000s. You can see Posh Spice in a similar jacket from the same ‘90s collection, below.

While Jenner’s jacket and miniskirt were the statement pieces in her outfit, her accessories were worth noting, too. For the evening out, she stepped into a pair of strappy sandals from The Attico that had a sultry cutout detail. Plus, she had on a pair of avant-garde sunglasses that gave off futuristic vibes.

In the edit ahead, shop Jenner’s exact miniskirt (it’s under $70!) as well as similar options — her sister Kendall’s go-to denim piece is included. Jenner’s nostalgic outerwear choice may also signal the revival of the sporty, leather moto for Fall 2022, so get ahead of the trend by adding the TZR-approved options, below, into your virtual checkout cart too.

