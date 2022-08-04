There are several fashion trends that always seem to make a comeback: low-rise jeans, for one, thigh-high boots, and the tube top, which is having a resurgence this summer. One of the most triumphant pieces to return in the past season, too, is the miniskirt. (You’ll have to thank Miuccia Prada and the Miu Miu set for starting that one.) On the heels of this style is the beloved denim miniskirt, which Kendall Jenner just styled in the most early-aughts way possible.

For a trip to Wyoming with her beau Devin Booker, she selected an EB Denim skirt to wear with a simple white tank top from Cowboys of Habit. Across the front read “J’adore Cowboys,” signaling her love for the western lifestyle. The duo were reportedly in town to hang out, which included activities like attending a rodeo and sipping 818 tequila with friends. (Jenner never shies away from an opportunity to promote her award-winning label.) Of course, the star of her most recent western look was the aforementioned denim miniskirt, which further confirmed this piece is poised to make a comeback into everyone’s wardrobes. Plus, when styled with her top, which felt reminiscent of Dior’s popular “J’adore Dior” tees, the whole ensemble was a throwback to the early 2000s fashion scene.

While Jenner didn’t show her footwear of choice in the Instagram post, it was likely she sported a pair of cowboy boots. (You get a glimpse of her traditional brown pair from earlier that day via her Instagram story.) To commemorate her adventures, Jenner also spontaneously got a tattoo of an extra tiny cowboy boot on her ankle, designed by tattoo artist Ghost Kat.

You’ll likely see the denim miniskirt stick around for the rest of the year, and into next, thanks to Jenner’s latest look. And while the piece may feel like a seasonal summer item, you can actually work them into early fall. For example, when the temperature cools down, pair your skirt with a chunky knit sweater or a long-sleeve bodysuit for extra warmth. To complete the look, slip into a pair of knee-high riding boots. In the edit ahead, shop Jenner’s exact denim miniskirt plus a few alternatives — the style is way more versatile than you may think.

